Young Beauty Influencer Shantell Valcin has become an icon for black women across the country
In these tough times, a lot of women are looking for role models to emulate. This is where Shantell Valcin, a successful black model, stands out. Not only is she one of the most in-demand models on the planet, but the modern-day wonder woman also successfully runs her own beauty brand, Finefam. On top of that, she also happens to be a film producer who likes to work with artists to produce wonderful stories.
Talking to the media, she stated, “As a beauty influencer, I want to inspire young girls to be proud of how they look and become unapologetically powerful. Only then can they be confident and step out of their comfort zone to progress in life. I get messages from girls every day thanking me for how my body of work helped them get out of depression. Knowing that I'm making a difference in someone's life makes the daily grind worth it. I want all of my followers to improve mentally, physically, and emotionally.”
As a tall model who has worked for reputable designers all around the world, she takes good care of her physique. Besides her beautiful look, her high level of confidence and her charming personality have helped her amass more than 371 thousand followers on Instagram. Similar to how her stunning looks helped her stand out in the fashion industry, her high-quality products are making a lot of waves in the beauty industry.
Her line of products under the brand Finefem empowers women and helps them feel confident and beautiful. Her brand is inspired by her style and wardrobe and helps women across the country stand out from the crowd. Her company specializes in wigs, eyelashes, lash glue, and liners. They are easy to use and made with high-quality ingredients. Moreover, they are cruelty-free, which makes them an ideal choice for people who are conscious about the products they use and the environment. FineFem’s wigs offer soft, smooth, and silky hair strands that help girls experiment while their line of silk, mink, and faux custom-made lashes help to elevate a person's look in different settings.
Remarkably, she is also an accomplished film producer. Born to two Haitian parents, she overcame a lot of adversity to become an associate producer back in 2017 and was instrumental in the release of the films "Despair" and "The Job" which won accolades for storytelling.
Shantell has shown that with hard work and determination, it is possible to overcome obstacles and be successful in several industries. She hopes that her story will inspire other women to follow their dreams and live the life they always imagined. She is even in the process of launching her store called Wigs by Shantell, which will sell all kinds of hair. Women interested in learning more about her can check out her Instagram handle today.
For more information, visit:
https://www.instagram.com/shantellvalcin/
https://linktr.ee/shantellvalcin
Shantell Valcin
