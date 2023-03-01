Submit Release
AMP Aero Services Expands Global Footprint with the Addition of New Dubai Office

Aviation material solutions provider, AMP Aero Services, opens a new office in Dubai to support rising material demand from the region

The addition of the Dubai office was an easy decision. We have experienced heavy demand for materials, and it made sense to position our team and material in the UAE."
— Ambalik Agarwal, AMP Aero Services Managing Member.
MIAMI, FL, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AMP Aero Services announced that they have opened their Dubai, United Arab Emirates office located in the “green” trade zone in Dubai South. Over the last two years, AMP Aero has seen significant growth and demand for material in the Middle East Region.

Currently, AMP Aero Services has offices in Miami, Kansas City, New Delhi India, Istanbul, and Hong Kong.

“The addition of the Dubai office was an easy decision. We have experienced heavy demand for material, and it made sense to position our team and material in the UAE,” said Ambalik Agarwal, AMP Aero Services Managing Member.


This location is strategically positioned to serve the Middle East Region and will distribute material with full sales and support staff.


About AMP Aero Services
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AMP Aero Services, LLC. is a global materials solutions provider for aftermarket aircraft & engine materials. As of today, AMP Aero Services is operating Globally with offices in Miami, Kansas City, New Delhi India, Istanbul, Hong Kong, and Dubai. AMP Aero Services, LLC. is committed to quality and holds various certifications and approvals. The quality certifications include ISO9001:2015, ASA-100, and TAC2000. In addition, AMP Aero is a Federal Aviation Administration AC00-56B accredited company. Furthermore, they are strategically located within minutes of the Miami International Airport to facilitate any global requirement and have a customer-first philosophy.

For more information, visit www.amp-aero.com, and to request a quote please send it to sales@amp-aero.com.

Public Relations
AMP Aero Services, LLC.
+1 833-267-2376
email us here
