Why Some Hotel Rooms Don’t Have Clocks
Hotel rooms usually do not have traditional wall clocks for a variety of reasons. Let’s decode and discuss these reasons here with GDI.MADRID, SPAIN, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotels, meaning the good ones, are really charming. They are convenient and offer so many services on call. Laundry, check; wake-up call service, check; shoe polish, check; room service and cleaning, check; and so on. But it is not only these services that make hotels and their rooms so special. There are plenty of amenities at some hotels that make them more comfortable than one's home and also more desirable to stay in.
Of all the things that are found astounding about hotel rooms, one is the quality of sleep they offer! One can effortlessly fall asleep, given the mattresses are good in quality and there is no significant background noise or light. One of the amazing reasons is the absence of a ticking — or even silent — clock.
At home, the wall clock often serves as a white noise machine. But its ticking has the power to remind some of the time running; it attracts them to look at it and check the time. It is strange how the little, missable ticking of a clock can make so much run into one’s head. Even if there is no ticking, the mere presence of a clock is powerful enough to make one look at it at least once.
So, how does the absence of a clock help some sleep better in a hotel room? Well, most simply, it allows them to relax and not think about the major things ‘time’ can trigger in their mind. It permits them to let go of ‘time’ and be comfortable.
It is also interesting to note that clocks come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and designs. Although clocks are also made part of the aesthetics of a room or a space, they may give a homely appeal to a hotel room. And when one is safe and sound at a hotel, it should (ironically) feel home but not homely.
There is one more reason hotels may choose not to add wall clocks to their rooms. It is the singularity of their principal function relative to the added work (read: clocks can be high-maintenance). Wall clocks would mean regular checks and regular changing of the batteries, and it is common knowledge how some can fail erratically. Of course, showing an incorrect time to guests could lead to complaints. Or worse, guests who do not complain usually do not return, which is a major problem.
All said, while clocks seem to have become obsolete in many hotel rooms and are not a part of many hotels’ brand standards, guests can still track time in other ways. Many hotels offer alarm clocks or digital clocks on the bedside nightstands, which are not as big, distractive, and high-maintenance as typical wall clocks.
So, while hotel lobbies can and typically do have a number of clocks showing different time zones, hotel rooms are often left out.
