Drone Camera Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The "Drone Camera Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Drone Camera Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the market is projected to grow from US$ 5.43 billion in 2021 to US$ 27.48 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2028.

A drone camera is a compact camera system that is integrated with drones for photography and videography, thermal imaging, surveillance, mapping, and other applications. The rising adoption of drones for these applications among industries such as construction, agriculture, defense, and law enforcement is contributing to the drone camera market growth. In addition, the companies operating in the drone camera market are investing substantially in respective R&D teams to develop robust high definition and full high definition cameras in the current scenario. This pertains to the continuous demand for such cameras amongst the end users.

The drone camera market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for drones in defense and commercial applications. In the construction industry, drones are increasingly deployed for applications such as surveillance and mapping. A rise in the adoption of digital solutions across the industry for automating various processes and reducing overall operational costs is adding to the demand for camera-integrated drones.

Defense sectors in developed and developing nations have been the major adopters of camera-integrated drones for surveillance and monitoring applications. For instance, in June 2020, the US Army awarded a contract to FLIR to supply nano drones [Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS)] worth US$ 85 million. The US Army has benefited significantly since the delivery of these drones, as the technology helped army departments collect crucial information across critical environments. The army further plans to procure additional Blacker Hornet 3 PRS in the coming years.

Further, the demand for high-definition drone cameras is significantly increasing in commercial applications such as the inspection of confined spaces. According to the agreement finalized in 2020 betweenMFE Enterprises, Inc. and Flyability, MFE Enterprises gained exclusive rights to sell Flyability’s collision-tolerant inspection and monitoring drones in the11 US states. Elios and the Elios 2 drones of Flyability have been integrated with full HD cameras for clear inspection of confined spaces.

Continuous innovations in the drone industry over the last couple of years have encouraged the adoption of technologically advanced cameras, such as infrared and thermal cameras, in drones. The inspection and monitoring capabilities of thermal cameras go beyond the abilities of the naked eye, thereby enabling end users to enhance the overall security and safety of the location under surveillance. Thus, there is a high demand for technologically advanced drone cameras across the world.

The drone camera market is segmented on the basis of type, application, resolution, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into embedded camera, infrared camera, and thermal camera. In terms of application, the market is segmented into photography and videography, thermal imaging, and surveillance and mapping. The drone camera market, by resolution, is segmented into below 12 MP, 12–20 MP, 20–32 MP, and above 32 MP. Based on end user, the market is segmented into entertainment and media, defense and law enforcement, transport and logistics, construction, and others.

Workswell; Canon Inc.; Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.; Kappa optronics GmbH; BaySpec, Inc.; FLIR Teledyne, Inc.; Homeland Surveillance & Electronics, LLC; Adorama; Octopus ISR Systems; and Phase One are the key drone camera market players profiled in the study. Several other major companies were also studied and analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.



