Aircraft Communication System Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast-2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the market is projected to grow from US$ 7.50 billion in 2022 to US$ 13.06 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The avionics segment in the aerospace industry is observing huge investments owing to the increasing need for technologically enhanced avionics in commercial and military aviation. Aircraft communication systems are an integral part of avionics, and their manufacturers are investing huge amounts in developing technologically robust systems. A few major avionics companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, and Thales Group are introducing the latest avionics technology to benefit the commercial aviation sector and the defense aviation sector. With the advent of SESAR and NextGen, the global avionics sector is transforming from ground-based systems to satellite-based ground station control systems. It is expected to head toward higher bandwidth, high speed, and compute-intensive avionics. Growth in demand for real-time data to enhance flight operations and enrich decision-making capabilities is boosting investments in the avionics sector for commercial and military aviation. These factors are catalyzing the aircraft communication system market growth.

In addition, the avionics companies are investing in software-defined radios for SATCOM, which is anticipated to fuel the aircraft communication systems market to greater extent from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, investments are being made to enhance the communication radios for supersonic fighter jets and advanced commercial aircraft. The development of super high-frequency radio communication systems ranging from 3 GHz to 30 GHz is being developed along with extreme-high frequency radio communication systems ranging between 30 GHz to 300GHz for communication in fighter jets. These developments are expected to propel the aircraft communication systems market growth during the forecast period.

Demand for Enhanced Satellite-Based Communication and Navigation Systems to Provide Growth Opportunities for Aircraft Communication System Market During 2022-2028

The global airspace market is experiencing a huge demand for satellite-based communication and navigation systems, owing to the limitation of air traffic management for long-haul flights over oceans. Till the last decade, radars were used to track aircraft over land or coastal areas, and with the help of radio, the flight tracks were determined. However, long-haul flights flying over the oceans are critical to track or locate by using radar, as air traffic management is not possible over the oceans, which makes the flight paths difficult to adjust in harsh weather conditions and other factors. With rapidly developing nations such as India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and others, various airlines in these regions are introducing long-haul flights to increase their footprints across the world. Therefore, the demand for satellite communication is expected to rise, which would escalate the need for enhanced communication and navigation systems in the coming years. Various research organizations are undertaking research initiatives to minimize thecriticalities to track or locate aircraft flying over sea or ocean. Major research initiatives are being undertaken in the US and European nations, which are anticipated to boost the aircraft communication systems market growth during the forecast period. The Single Sky ATM Research (SESAR) initiative was adopted by the European Union to transform European airspace into high-performance air transport activity. Similarly, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) adopted NextGen Avionics initiative to bridge the communication gap between pilots and air traffic controllers. Various developed and developing countries are mandating the usage of Controller-Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) for satellite communication and navigation during flights. These trends in the commercial aviation sector and the military aviation sector are anticipated to catalyze the demand for satellite-based communication and navigation systems in the coming years, contributing to the growth of the aircraft communication system market size.

Players operating in the aircraft communication system market are developing advanced and efficient products.

Honeywell International Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamic Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc,Cobham Plc, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Viasat Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Airbus SE are among the key global aircraft communication system market players.

In March 2019, Cobham Plc and Inmarsat announced the launch of SB-Helo X-Stream helicopter SATCOM. The system is designed to improve communication in helicopter operations.

In February 2022, Thales Group and its partners received a contract to supply SATCOM solutions for military aircraft in France.

The aircraft communication system market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2021, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the aircraft communication system market from 2022 to 2028.



Based on component, the aircraft communication system market size is segmented into antennas, transponders, transceivers, and displays & processors. The transponders segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Transponders on aircraft assist in identifying and locating the aircraft on the air traffic control radar, and collision avoidance systems are developed so that transponders can transmit signals of collision detection. The transponders segment, based on component, held a significant share of the overall market revenue in 2021. The segment is anticipated to to account grow with a decent CAGR over the forecast period in the global aircraft communication system market size.

