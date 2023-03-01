Martin Dikkers Brings Expertise In Exit Planning And Strategy To Manufacturing Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luck, Wisconsin - Martin Dikkers, Business Exit Planner & Accounting Strategist, recently announced the addition of exit planning and strategy to his business portfolio. He received his certification through the Exit Planning Institute in late 2022, complimenting his Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) certification from the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors. He has already begun offering comprehensive strategic consulting services to manufacturers in rural areas, particularly those in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Dikkers has been leading his own businesses for almost twenty years, providing business planning, accounting, and tax services to small and mid-sized businesses. However, he saw a need for more specialized services for small manufacturing companies of whom may not be sure whether it is time to grow or sell. By offering exit planning and strategy services, he provides hard to find and much-needed guidance to business owners at all stages of their companies' growth.
"I don't want to scare people off by emphasizing 'exit' planning," Dikkers says. "Planning for the future is just good business strategy no matter where the owner/CEO is leading the company."
Dikkers specializes in the manufacturing industry, where he has developed a keen understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers in rural areas. In his career he has worked with 100s of business owners, specializing in the manufacturing field, in various Chief Financial Officer-types of roles. In these roles, he managed all aspects of business finance including inventory, cost accounting, production reporting, funding growth, cashflow, and key financial relationships.
"I am excited to bring my expertise in exit planning and strategy to the manufacturing industry," Dikkers says. "Manufacturers are the backbone of our economy, and I believe that by helping them plan for their future, we can help ensure their continued success and growth."
Dikkers received his certification as a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) from the Exit Planning Institute, which is considered the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning program in the world. The CEPA program is designed specifically for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies. The program includes a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies, and individual exercises to introduce participants to the concepts of Master Planning and the Value Acceleration Methodology™.
To receive the CEPA designation, Dikkers completed the rigorous 4-day program that involved approximately one hundred hours of pre-course study, thirty hours of classroom instruction, and the successful completion of a 3-hour proctored exam. As a CEPA, Dikkers has joined an elite group of business advisors who are part of the Exit Planning Institute's international community of CEPAs.
The Exit Planning Institute delivers interactive education and training, performance-enhancing resources, and strategic tools designed to enhance the exit planning profession. The Institute is considered the standard trendsetter in the field of exit planning and is the only organization that offers the CEPA program, which qualifies for continuing educational credits with twelve major professional associations, making it the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning program in the world.
Dikkers' business, Cardinal Business Advisors, LLC, is based in Luck, Wisconsin, and serves businesses throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.
"I am committed to helping business owners maximize the value of their businesses, take their personal and financial plans to the next level, and be prepared for whatever adventure comes next after transitioning their current company," Dikkers says. "By offering exit planning and strategy services, I hope to provide business owners with the guidance they need to make informed decisions about their companies' futures."
Dikkers' expertise in exit planning and strategy is a valuable asset to the manufacturing industry in rural areas. His CEPA and CM&AA certifications, along with his commitment to providing comprehensive services to business owners, demonstrate his dedication to helping manufacturers succeed in the long term.
Martin Dikkers
Website/URL: https://cardinalbusinessadvisors.com/
Address: PO Box 558 Luck, WI 54853
Martin Dikkers
Cardinal Business Advisors, LLC
+1 715-472-2700
martin@cardinalba.com