In Flight Entertainment Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The "In Flight Entertainment Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized & in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “In Flight Entertainment Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the market is projected to grow US$ 6.01 billion in 2022 to US$ 9.46 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The aviation sector is growing rapidly due to the rise in the count of passengers and aircraft,upgradation of existing technologies, and the emergence of new technologies. Travellers' inclination toward air travel is constantly climbing across geographies, which is pressurizing airline companies to procure an increased number of aircraft. On a global scenario, the count of commercial air passengers is anticipated to maintain a continuous growth over the years. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), the commercial aviation passenger number is expected to rise to 7.2 billion by 2035. Over the past decade, airline companies are witnessing significant pressure from their customers to integrate their fleets with advanced technologies, which would facilitate flyers to smoothen their flight time. These factors are driving the businesses of the global in flight entertainment market players.

The global in flight entertainment market size is experiencing steady growth and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market comprises a few renowned players operating across the world and focusing highly on investing a significant amount to deliver the most advanced technology to the customers. The aircraft manufacturers are procuring advanced technologies from the aircraft solution and service developers to deliver value-added services and superior travel experiences to passengers. Moreover, it is observed that the maximum percentage of passengers prefer to fly with an airline offering in flight connectivity, as high-quality in flight connectivity is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. Thus, the demand for in flight entertainment solutions is anticipated to rise as many passengers are adopting air travel coupled with rise in flight connectivity solutions among airlines.

Regional Analysis of In Flight Entertainment Market

The aviation sector in Europe is one of the largest aviation sectors across the globe. Most countries in the region have a wider range of airlines and aircraft fleets. A few major airlines in Europe are Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Finnair, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and Aeroflot. These airlines cater to short-haul, medium-haul, and long flights, which offer the European mass to avail air transportation easily to commute. Apart from these airlines, Europe’s airspace is covered by several low-cost carriers, and the number of low-cost carriers is growing rapidly. This factor is also facilitating the Europeans to opt for air travel, which is driving the growth of the in flight entertainment market share in Europe.

These are a few key factors boosting the in flight entertainment market growth.

Astronics Corporation, Burrana Inc, Deutche Lufthansa AG, Anuvu, Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc are among the key in flight entertainment market players. A few major developments in the market are mentioned below:

In 2022, Moment announced the launch of its new in flight entertainment and connectivity system for jet operators.

In 2022, Emirates announced its intentions to invest over US$ 350 million in IFE systems. The company is procuring Thales AVANT Up systems for its A350 flights.

Based on aircraft type, the in flight entertainment market is segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, and business jets. The narrow body aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Narrow body aircraft or single aisle aircraft offer up to six abreast seating capacities. It is the most actively used aircraft among the major airlines across the world. The number of short-haul air routes is rising exponentially globally, leading to an increase in the procurement of narrow-body aircraft, since these aircraft are more fuel efficient than wide body aircraft. The growing operation of narrow-body aircraft is fueling the demand for enhanced technologies from short and medium-haul air passengers. Therefore, the airline's operators are equiping their narrow-body aircraft with in flight entertainment systems to improve customer experience by providing advanced in flight connectivity and entertainment facilities. These factors are contributing to the in flight entertainment market growth in the narrow body aircraft segment.

