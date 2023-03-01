Church of Scientology Dispatches Volunteer Ministers to Flooded Areas Across Gauteng

A scientology vounteer minister treading through the flooded community to find survivors. Community members and scientology volunteer ministers joining hands to clean up after the floods. Diepsloot community celebrating the interventions taken by them to restore their community.

After flooding devastated parts of Gauteng, Scientologists and Scientology Volunteer Ministers were dispatched to various affected areas including Diepsloot.

What the Volunteer Ministers and Scientologists are doing here is incredible. You are helping us bring people from the community together to clean our area.” — Ward Counselor

KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After flooding devastated parts of Gauteng last week, Scientologists and Scientology Volunteer Ministers were dispatched from the Church of Scientology in Castle Kyalami to various affected areas including Diepsloot to see how many people were affected by the recent floods and work out what can be done to assist them. Covering only two wards to start with – wards 95 and 113 – they found houses completely destroyed with families in the streets and a lot of damage infrastructure due to the flood.Together with Ward Councilor for Ward 95, Cllr Juliua Maake and Ward Committee members, they found 16 families in Ward 95 with their houses completely destroyed, and only rubbles left behind.In Ward 113, they found 20 families affected, a total of 59 people, and 7 houses completely destroyed.Seeing how this situation distressed the neighborhood, the Scientologists asked on the spot for volunteers to come forth to help cleaning the area starting the day after. 20 people immediately volunteered to help. And this was all done in partnership with the City of Joburg as well as the Ward Councillors from Wards 95 and 113.“The Ward Councilors and their committee members were very helpful and hands on. It was fantastic to see how the community got together to assist,” says Markus Neuweiler, a Scientology Volunteer Minister from Castle Kyalami.On the following days, more and more volunteers showed up to assist and rebuild the community. While the families who lost their houses were brought to a nearby shelter, everybody happily pitched in to clean the area. The team even decided to tackle the river bank, which was littered with trash and garbage coming from the flood, and a section of it was also cleaned up. This inspired other who joined the team to help as well.A ward counsellor was stunned to see how the community got together to make a difference in the area. He said, “What the Volunteer Ministers and Scientologists are doing here is incredible. You are helping us bring people from the community together to clean our area. I have never seen this. Thank you.”The whole team is going to go back on Thursday and they expect that even more people will show up.

