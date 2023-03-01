Diepsloot Community Receives Skills Training After Devastating Floods

A Scientology Volunteer Minister delivering skills training to the community of Diepsloot.

A Scientology Volunteer Minister delivering skills training to the community of Diepsloot.

Diepsloot community hall where the training was conducted.

Diepsloot community hall where the training was conducted.

Diepsloot community celebrating after receiving transformative skills training.

Diepsloot community celebrating after receiving transformative skills training.

After days of joint effort, the volunteers delivered an impactful skills development workshop to the community of Diepsloot & provided them with practical tools

After the training we now want to help people or the community during times of disaster”
— Diepsloot community member
DIEPSLOOT, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After days of collaboration on handling the floods between Augmented Field Service (AFS), Citizen Relationship and Urban Management (CRUM), Community Work Programme (CWP) and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and at the demand of the ward counselor who noted something special about the Volunteer Ministers, the Volunteers delivered an impactful skills development workshop to the community of Diepsloot and provided them with practical tools.

During the first days of the floods while the community was still in devastation and various interventions were taking place, the ward councilor who was on the ground witnessed the dedication and efficiency of the Volunteers and was extremely impressed and said " This is highly interesting! I would really like to train all of the city volunteers and employees here on your Tools. Can we arrange a training workshop?" He was told that this would absolutely be possible.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers finally returned to fulfil their promise to Diepsloot once more on Friday to offer their “Tools for Life training seminar”- a skills development program offered by Volunteer Ministers Association at no cost to improve the lives of others.

On early Friday morning, more than a hundred community members converged at the Community Hall, determined to improve their lives and get the skills to make a change. This was a first of many seminars scheduled to take place this year to train up much of the community as possible.

Kabelo Kgosana of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said “It is always a great experience to see the communities come together for collective empowerment. This training offers skills such as how to survive a dangerous environment, solutions to drug abuse and conflict management. This is our way of empowering others in times like these”. He adds that the program, written by L. Ron Hubbard, was written decades ago to do exactly that – provide people with practical tools they can use to better their lives.

” After the training we now want to help people or the community during times of disaster”. A community member said after the training.

Kgosana concludes eventually with the skills development, he expects that someone in the community will rise and continue with the positive work done with the community.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER SOCIETY

You just read:

Diepsloot Community Receives Skills Training After Devastating Floods

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Near Me Listing of Denver's Affordable Roofers Help Homeowners Save Time & Money
Deck Pros Mobile Delivers Fine Decking Services to Customers in Mobile, Alabama
SC Homeowners Trust Elite Decks Greenville for Deck Construction Needs
View All Stories From This Author