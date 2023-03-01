Diepsloot Community Receives Skills Training After Devastating Floods
After days of joint effort, the volunteers delivered an impactful skills development workshop to the community of Diepsloot & provided them with practical tools
After the training we now want to help people or the community during times of disaster”DIEPSLOOT, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After days of collaboration on handling the floods between Augmented Field Service (AFS), Citizen Relationship and Urban Management (CRUM), Community Work Programme (CWP) and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and at the demand of the ward counselor who noted something special about the Volunteer Ministers, the Volunteers delivered an impactful skills development workshop to the community of Diepsloot and provided them with practical tools.
— Diepsloot community member
During the first days of the floods while the community was still in devastation and various interventions were taking place, the ward councilor who was on the ground witnessed the dedication and efficiency of the Volunteers and was extremely impressed and said " This is highly interesting! I would really like to train all of the city volunteers and employees here on your Tools. Can we arrange a training workshop?" He was told that this would absolutely be possible.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers finally returned to fulfil their promise to Diepsloot once more on Friday to offer their “Tools for Life training seminar”- a skills development program offered by Volunteer Ministers Association at no cost to improve the lives of others.
On early Friday morning, more than a hundred community members converged at the Community Hall, determined to improve their lives and get the skills to make a change. This was a first of many seminars scheduled to take place this year to train up much of the community as possible.
Kabelo Kgosana of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said “It is always a great experience to see the communities come together for collective empowerment. This training offers skills such as how to survive a dangerous environment, solutions to drug abuse and conflict management. This is our way of empowering others in times like these”. He adds that the program, written by L. Ron Hubbard, was written decades ago to do exactly that – provide people with practical tools they can use to better their lives.
” After the training we now want to help people or the community during times of disaster”. A community member said after the training.
Kgosana concludes eventually with the skills development, he expects that someone in the community will rise and continue with the positive work done with the community.
