Global Superdisintegrants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Global Superdisintegrants Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.25% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Superdisintegrants Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global superdisintegrants market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, dosage form, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7.25%
In the coming years, it is projected that the manufacturing of new superdisintegrant formulations would be accelerated by the rapid technical advancements. For instance, the adoption of 3D printing technology and expanding electrostatic coating research. This can be attributed to the rising demand for superdisintegrants, which facilitate easy administration of drugs while also enhancing their efficacy.
It is also anticipated that the superdisintegrants market expansion during the projected period would be boosted by the growing research and development efforts by key market players' to enhance the flowability, palatability, dissolution, and disintegration of superdisintegrants. Additionally, it is anticipated that the increasing spending by various governments in fostering research initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry will drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs), which are increasingly used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to treat patients with dysphagia and other diseases, will also help the market expand throughout the course of the projected period.
The use of both natural and synthetic superdisintegrants in the creation of medications for the treatment of CVD and for other therapeutic areas is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the superdisintegrants market. In the upcoming years, the demand for these substances will be further boosted by the increased emphasis on providing patient-centric services and the concomitant growth in the creation of solid oral medicinal formulations.
Superdisintegrants Industry Definition and Major Segments
Superdisintegrants are compounds that are added to tablets to help them dissolve and increase the effectiveness of big pieces by disintegrating them. These elements facilitate a more rapid breakdown of drugs. Superdisintegrants provide advantages such as effective dissolving capability, long durability, and low dosage.
Based on product, the market can be segmented into:
• Croscarmellose Sodium
• Crospovidone
• Sodium Starch Glycolate
• Ion Exchange Resin
• Others
On the basis of dosage form, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Tablets and Capsules
• Mouth-dissolving Films
Based on region, the market can be segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Superdisintegrants Market Trends
A key market trend is the anticipated increase in need for superdisintegrants which will grow due to the improved bioavailability of dosages. Geriatric, paediatric, and bedridden patients have a growing need for mouth-dissolving films, which is predicted to fuel superdisintegrants market expansion throughout the forecast period. Due to their improved solubility, decreased asphyxiation hazards, and convenience of administration, mouth-dissolving films are becoming increasingly popular over traditional solid dosage forms. This segment's market growth would accelerate due to a variety of additional advantages of this dosage form, including as its high stability, durability, and quicker dissolving speed as compared to other conventional dosage forms.
At a regional level, the superdisintegrants market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. This can be attributed to the region's growing geriatric population. Further, it is predicted that the prevalence of chronic disorders such as neurological conditions would rise, which will increase demand for orally disintegrating drugs. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market expansion will be supported by the quickening pace of technological progress and the rising investments made in research and development by the major market players. Meanwhile, due to large investments by governments in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a significant market share in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Superdisintegrants Market are :
• Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
• Roquette Frères S.A.
• FMC Corporation
• DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• BASF SE
• J.M. Huber Corporation
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
