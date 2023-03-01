Food Stabilizer Market is Riding the Wave of Growth and Expected to Reach USD 4.19 billion by 2031

Food Stabilizer Market Food Stabilizer Seg Market

Global food stabilizer market is estimated to reach over USD 4.19 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Food Stabilizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Pectin, Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Function (Stability, Texture, Gelling, Thickening, And Moisture Retention) And Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031"

Food stabilizers are used to retain the structure of foods as well as to gel them into the desired consistency or viscosity. They can also be employed as an emulsifier or thickeners. The majority of thickening and stabilizing substances on the market are polysaccharides, a class of carbohydrates that includes gums, starches, and proteins like gelatin.



Frozen desserts, salad dressings, confections, beverages, snack foods, pudding mixes, cereal items, jellies, and jams all regularly contain food stabilizers such as gum and starch. Starches and gums are separated from plants or seaweeds during the processing of natural food products in order to create concentrated additions that are commercially viable.

The gelling ingredients in icings, pie fillings, and glazed meals include carrageenan, agar, alginates, and pectin, which are all seaweed extracts. Sodium pyrophosphate, another stabilizer, is added to canned fish or instant pudding to assist stop the accumulation of particles that resemble sludge at the bottom of the food product container. All these factors drive the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Stabilizer Market:

• Glanbia Nutritionals

• E. I. Dupont De Nemours And Company

• Kerry Inc., Cargill, Inc.

• Ashland Inc.

• Associated British Foods Plc.

• Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

• Chemelco International B.V.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Advanced Food Systems



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

One of the key factors anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period is the rising demand for processed, frozen, bakery, and confectionery products. The market for food stabilizers is driven by expanding convenience food demand, the influence of westernized eating habits, and a preference for specialized and custom mixes among food and beverage processors, all of which have fuelled the use of food stabilizers in the industry. The market for food stabilizers is being driven in part by the rising demand for quick-service restaurants around the world due to the increasing popularity of various international cuisines.

Challenges:

One of the key factors that are anticipated to restrain market expansion over the forecast period is the potential for catastrophic health consequences from an overdose of food stabilizers. The growing preference for fresh food among consumers in developed economies, along with the detrimental effects on health brought on by the use of excessive or unrestricted amounts of food stabilizers in food products, are some of the factors that are posing challenges to the expansion of the global market for food stabilizers.

Regional Trends:

Europe is anticipated to be the prominent region in the global food stabilizer market because of the market for food stabilizers in the areas is being driven by confectionery and bakery product producers' growing preference for specialized and customized blends. Additionally, the need for natural components in packaged foods has had an impact on consumer purchasing decisions for ingredients, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for natural stabilizers in the area. In order to increase their market share in the market for food stabilizers, the major companies are now concentrating on product development and market expansion. Food stabilizers are crucial in giving food a better flavor, color, and consistency. Besides, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Due to the region's rapid rise in disposable income and acceptance of convenience foods, the ready-to-eat category in the Asia Pacific.

Recent Development-

• In 2021, IFF, a leader in the food and biosciences industries, combined with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences Business. The business claims that the combination will allow IFF's knowledge of food flavors and perfumes to be combined with DuPont's expertise in probiotics, enzymes, and food protection. Thus, the foundation of this merger strategy is growing the company while maintaining market leadership.

• In 2021, Niacet, a world leader in food preservation technologies, was purchased by Kerry Inc. The goal of this acquisition, according to the corporation, is to boost the company's core business in technology divisions, which will improve the manufacture of high-quality products. In order to provide consumers with more sophisticated and high-quality items and to maintain its position as a market leader, the company eventually plans to expand its product line.



Segmentation of Food stabilizer Market-

By Type-

• Pectin

• Gelatin

• Carrageenan

• Xanthan Gum

• Guar Gum

• Others

By Functions-

• Stability

• Texture

• Gelling

• Thickening

• Moisture Retention

By Application-

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Dairy Product

• Sauce & Dressing

• Beverage & Convenience Food

• Meat & Poultry Product

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

