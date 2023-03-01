National Geographic Explorer Chip Walter takes his Vagabond Adventure on an Antarctic Expedition

National Geographic Explorer Chip Walter with Cyndy Mosites, Vagabond Adventurers traveling all seven continents, never by jet, exploring one day, one culture, one experience at a time, to illuminate how our planet’s long and startling history has shaped all of us.

This shoe leather journey aims to reveal a little bit of the world at ground level, person to person with all of its complexity, beauty and diversity.

USHUAIA, ARGENTINA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Geographic Explorer, author and former CNN bureau chief Chip Walter extends his worldwide quest to travel all seven continents, never traveling by jet, with a journey to Antarctica. He and his wife Cyndy have already been traveling 518 days and covered more than 60,000 miles by ship, train, car, even camel and mule exploring from Newfoundland to Baja, Morocco to the Andes, Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego.

They departed for Antarctica on the 27th of February from Ushuaia, Argentina on Quark Expeditions Ocean Diamond sailing vessel, a ship designed to handle the seas of the Magellan Straits and the South Ocean, the roughest and most unpredictable in the world.

“We've been looking forward to this leg of the journey a long time,” said Walter. “You can’t make all seven continents if you don’t get to Antarctica. Finally now, after traveling back through Pittsburgh to the tip of South America, we’re here. It took almost five months. Every step of the journey has been life changing, but we’re still only 25 percent of the way around the globe and have a long way to go.”

Walter, who is a journalist, award-winning documentary filmmaker and the author of five books translated into seven languages, says his goal isn’t to check off some personal bucket list. “I’m a writer and I want to explore and share the world in depth, one day, one place and one person at a time. We want to see the unusual places, the one’s off the beaten path. That’s why we aren’t traveling by jet. You can’t understand and share the complexities of the regions we visit by flying over them. You have to be there, on the ground, seeing, meeting, exploring. My job is to tell those stories. By sharing what we are doing online and through the books I’ll eventually write, I’m hoping I can reveal a little bit of the world at ground level, person to person with all of its complexity, beauty and diversity. This is a shoe leather adventure. Despite what we sometime say, it’s not a small world, it’s a big one and it’s still rich and fascinating.”

Walter committed to this project from day one, selling his house before taking the first of a million steps. 18 months later, the Antarctic segment takes the pair across the Drake Passage to the South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula to hike a land of extreme isolation, interrupted only by calving glaciers and waddling penguins. The entire journey can be followed in real time on a world map via Polar Steps.

About the Vagabond Adventure

The Vagabond Adventure is a journey into the vast beauty, complexity, and diversity of our planet, and the remarkable people and cultures that live there. Two intensely curious souls, traveling all seven continents - never by jet - one day, one culture, one experience at a time. This journey will illuminate, on a personal level, how our planet’s long and startling history has shaped all of us. The Adventure just passed its 500th day, encompassing 60,000 miles across 4 continents (so far).

Chip Walter is the author of 5 books including Immortality Inc.: Renegade Science, Silicon Valley Billions, and the Quest to Live Forever and Last Ape Standing: The Seven Million Year Story of How and Why We Survived