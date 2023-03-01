TEKTELIC is Launching CHICKADEE – A LoRaWAN-Based Personal Badge
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading provider of LoRaWAN solutions, is proud to announce the launch of CHICKADEE, an innovative LoRaWAN device that revolutionizes the way people track their personnel. TEKTELIC is presenting the device during MWC Barcelona in Spain.
TEKTELIC CHICKADEE has been designed to be reliable and durable, with an extensive battery life that ensures the badge will always be ready for use whenever it is needed. It is ideal for critical infrastructure, where certain areas have restricted permission and/or require certain levels of protection. Powered by the LR1110 platform, the badge offers both LoRaWAN and BLE indoor people location capabilities, so users can always know exactly where their personnel is located.
At TEKTELIC, we are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that improve safety and security for our customers and CHICKADEE is a powerful tool that will help ensure the safety of personnel in any environment.
CHICKADEE is now available for purchase, so don’t lose your chance to test it and see the first demo version of its capabilities at the event. Find our Booth 4B10 in Hall No. 4, TEKTELIC will be there from 27 Feb - 2 Mar.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC is a leading provider of LoRaWAN solutions for critical infrastructure. Founded in 2009, TEKTELIC has become a leader in LoRaWAN technology with its innovative products and solutions. We are dedicated to providing reliable, secure, and high-performance LoRaWAN solutions to our customers, that’s why we are constantly expanding our product portfolio.
