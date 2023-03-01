Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,346 in the last 365 days.

TEKTELIC is Launching STORK – An Asset Tracking Device

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications a leading manufacturer of Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Devices, and Solutions is announcing the launch of a new asset tracking device to monitor the real-time location of pallets and equipment around the facility in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

TEKTELIC brand new STORK Asset Tracking Device provides a cost-effective way to track assets both indoors and outdoors. The device is designed to be reliable and accurate, with features such as geofencing, motion sensing, and IP67-rated protection from external factors.

STORK is ideal for organizations looking to maximize efficiency in indoor and outdoor operations, in such industries as facilities management, construction, mining, manufacturing, logistics, and delivery. It is easily attached to pallets or equipment with its two sides clips, so you don’t need to worry about mounting it.

With STORK you will have reliable asset tracking in both Beacon operation mode and working under the LoRaWAN protocol. It is to become a new trend for asset tracking, so be the first to reap the benefits!

About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is a Calgary-based IoT provider company offering the largest portfolio of LoRaWAN® gateways in the IoT market. TEKTELIC provides customers with reliable and innovative solutions that meet their needs and offers a range of products, including IoT Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. To learn more about TEKTELIC products and the LoRaWAN network, visit our website at www.tektelic.com.
To see, test, and get more information on the device, visit TEKTELIC booth 4B10, Hall No. 4 in MWC Barcelona. TEKTELIC will be there from 27 Feb - 2 Mar.
Catch the opportunity to make your operations more efficient with STORK!

Christian Ulrik
TEKTELIC Communications Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

TEKTELIC is Launching STORK – An Asset Tracking Device

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more