BridgeTower Capital to Onramp to Lido for Institutional Financial Services Sector

“This fits our mission to deliver highly sophisticated products and services to build out the Web3 economy. Lido’s staking tokens are among the most liquid and integrated tokens in the market.”BOISE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeTower Capital, a blockchain infrastructure and integration platform which operates more than 8,000 validator nodes, has created a turnkey onramp for financial institutions to Lido staking infrastructure. Access will be provided by BridgeTower through the BridgeTower Market and will allow financial institutions to gain secure access to Lido staking infrastructure powered by Lido Finance software, the market-leading liquid staking protocol.
Lido is the world’s largest liquid staking protocol with more than $9 billion deposited into its smart contract protocol. For nearly two years, BridgeTower has been running high-quality and ESG compliant Lido Validator Nodes for the Ethereum blockchain.
To bring this to market, BridgeTower has partnered with leading blockchain protocols and many of the world’s top industry leaders. Investors can access the newly launched BridgeTower Market and gain access to this and other offerings by creating a SecuritizeID to verify identity, consistent with regulatory standards for administering KYC/KYB requirements. In March 2022, BridgeTower announced a partnership with Securitize Markets, a licensed broker dealer and digital transfer agent, to offer products, services, and onboarding channels through a seamless user interface. Transactions will utilize white-listed smart contracts based on a wallet management platform.
“Lido’s infrastructure is designed to make staking more accessible and capital efficient for all stakeholders,” said Jacob Blish, Business Development work stream at Lido. “Providing financial institutions with additional onboarding channels to Lido will enable more capital to support Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake network, while enabling access to the most liquid and composable liquid staking token on the market.”
“This partnership fits our mission to deliver highly sophisticated products and services to build out the Web3 economy,” said BridgeTower CEO Cory Pugh. “Lido’s staking tokens are among the most liquid and integrated tokens in the market and provide several advantages for investors. Ethereum is clearly an important blockchain and the move to Proof-of-Stake and ESG compliant solutions will continue to be a major investment thesis going forward.”
BridgeTower is working with an expanding segment of the market that is seeking access to digital products and services while also requiring additional security and assurances. The offerings are anticipated to be attractive to financial Institutions because of BridgeTower’s commitment to security, compliance and better protecting the environment by emphasizing its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. BridgeTower operates more than 8,000 validator nodes from its state-of-the-art data center in Switzerland which runs on 100 percent renewable energy resulting in a carbon neutral environment, an advantage over traditional power-intensive blockchain mining.
About BridgeTower
BridgeTower Capital is a technology-first integration platform that provides blockchain infrastructure services, securitization, tokenization, capital market advisory services and ecosystem integration. BridgeTower operates more than 8,000 of its own staking nodes and owns servers utilizing 100 percent renewable energy. BridgeTower’s architecture has been carefully curated to offer unmatched capabilities to help its large traditional partners navigate the challenges involved with tokenizing assets and accessing blockchain-based markets. The in-house, proprietary technology is the culmination of years of blockchain-native experts building to solve the market’s most challenging problems. BridgeTower is a global company based in Singapore with operating entities in Switzerland and the United States allowing it to compliantly address many of the most important jurisdictions in the global economy. Learn more at http://www.bridgetowercapital.com.
About Lido
Lido is the leading Liquid Staking protocol. Lido lowers the barrier to entry and opportunity costs associated with staking by enabling anyone to earn staking rewards without losing access to liquidity.The Lido protocol issues Lido’s Liquid Staking Token on a 1:1 basis to Lido users, which they can hold, trade, or use in DeFi. Lido’s Liquid Staking Tokens are the most liquid and composable on the market, enabling its users to access the largest ecosystem of DeFi strategies, including AAVE, Maker, and more.
Learn more at https://lido.fi/, and follow at https://twitter.com/LidoFinance.
