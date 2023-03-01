Avoid ‘Shirtsleeves to Shirtsleeves’ by Shifting Inheritance Vision to Private Capital, Says The Madison Group Report

New Madison Group Report at Family Enterprise USA Shifts Family Business Inheritance Strategy to Values and Private Capital Focus

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A shift in how multi-generational family business owners think about inheritance versus private capital can change not only next ownership generations, but potentially the world, according to a new report by The Madison Group, Inc.The report, published with Family Enterprise USA , details how a simple re-casting of traditional inheritance strategies among wealthy family business owners can avoid the natural cycle of wealth creation, wealth stewardship, and wealth dissipation, or the well-known axiom, “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations.”Analysts at The Madison Group, Inc., based in Greenwood Village, Colo., focused the report on the critical differences between generational spending needs versus generational values. The report also delves into the issue of “where is philanthropic money best spent?” The full report is available at www.familyenterpriseusa.com “One of the more empowering ways for families to look at wealth is to view it as private capital with a shared mission to grow wealth in each generation,” said Mark Richards, President and CEO, The Madison Group, Inc. “This gives each new generation more opportunities for deploying both private capital and philanthropic capital, and it allows each generation to be in a position to influence the world around them through their investments and their philanthropy,” said Richards. “This results in families growing all forms of capital including their social capital and their intellectual capital. It also keeps families together with a shared mission, vision, and values.”The Madison Group report is part of a series of surveys, whitepapers, and information made available by Family Enterprise USA. The reports and papers are published with the hope family businesses will use them in making their multi-generational businesses stronger and more prepared for an uncertain future, according to Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA based in Washington D.C. Soldano is also President of the Policy and Taxation Group, a sister organization focused on family business policy.“There are many challenges multi-generational family businesses face just trying to survive,” Soldano said. “These reports are designed to bring the struggles to light, and offer solutions, and in this paper understanding the unfortunate, but typical cycle of wealth creation and wealth dissipation is something that all multigenerational family business owners need to think about carefully as they hand over ownership to the next generation.”America’s family businesses represent 59% of the country’s private workforce, or some 83.3 million U.S. jobs, research shows. In a recent survey by Family Enterprise USA, it was found family businesses in America consisted of 23.7% in manufacturing, 10.4% in construction/facilities, and 9.75% in real estate.If you have a family business and a story to tell about your success and/or challenges, go to www.familyenterpriseusa.com to submit them to us on the Contact pageAbout The Madison Group, Inc.The Madison Group, Inc. is a 55-year-old life insurance company that has been dedicated to comprehensive wealth preservation since 1968. The Madison Group was the first M Financial firm in Colorado and with access to M Financial Group’s proprietary products specifically designed for the ultra-affluent and corporate markets, they specialize in providing affluent families, business owners, and executives with unique, tax-efficient wealth transfer and business continuity strategies. The Madison Group, Inc. values solutions that have simplicity at their heart and are manageable across generations.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization