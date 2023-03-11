Earnest Homes Develops Game-Changing Innovations for Property Management Industry

The property management company’s innovative model is designed to help tenants build equity toward homeownership.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After seven years with a national property management franchise, Founder and President of Earnest Homes , Jesse Sasomsup, is pleased to announce the opening of a new and wildly innovative property management company in Los Angeles Located in sunny Los Angeles, Earnest Homes is a full-service property management and brokerage company whose services include tenant placement, lease renewals, inspections, rent collection, selling, and buying. Since 2015, the company has been managing properties, under the legal entity A & K Real Estate Management, and is expanding to Irvine, San Diego, and Northern California.Today, Earnest Homes is thrilled to announce that it has developed a new type of property management that provides a win-win scenario for all parties, particularly those who rent out their investments. The move is also beneficial for tenants, who are now paying more than 28.7% of their income towards rent, according to Forbes.“At its core, Earnest Homes currently offers management fee refunds of up to 12 months when the owner chooses to list their homes with us,” says Sasomsup. “We also aim to provide value to all of our clients, including tenants and real estate agents, by creating our own ecosystem by mid-2023. For example, a percentage of rent payment will go toward closing costs when using Earnest Homes affiliated agent to represent them and agents get a deal on a platter in exchange for a lower commission. It’s a win-win for all parties involved.”“Not only that, but the property management industry is the only sector that has lagged behind technology,” Sasomsup continues. “Our goal was to start a fresh and innovative management company, but we had to first understand how traditional property management runs. Today, our company now has over $450 million dollars in assets under management throughout San Fernando Valley, Westside, and Los Angeles. That’s an impressive number, isn’t it?”According to the team at Earnest Homes, the property management industry is very complex in nature, especially when navigating rental law in Los Angeles. Communication and education are the keys that set Earnest Homes apart from other property management companies since it utilizes a hybrid tech and traditional model.Visit www.TheEarnestHomes.com to learn more about the company.About Earnest HomesEarnest Homes is the leading expert in the property management industry and, since 2020, has been awarded as one of the best property management companies in Los Angeles by Expertise.com and Propertymanagement.com for three years in a row.Since its inception, the company has been receiving glowing reviews from both tenants and landlords on how responsive the team is by returning emails and calls in a timely manner.Earnest Homes is poised to bring its ecosystem to Irvine and its surrounding neighborhoods.