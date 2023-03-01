IMPLANT CENTER OPENS ITS SIXTH LOCATION IN HIALEAH, FL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Implant Center of Miami, a cutting-edge cosmetic dental practice committed to excellence in patient care, opened a new location on February 20, 2023 in Hialeah, FL. The Hialeah office marks the sixth Florida location for Implant Center, which also has offices in Bay Harbor Islands, Coral Gables, Sunrise, Coral Springs, and Pompano Beach.
“Hialeah is the city of progress, and we thought that our offerings would be perfect for this emerging community,” says practice owner Dr. Tatiana Herzog. “As a Cuban-American, part of my heart lies in Hialeah. I am most excited about the culture and how we can play into that culture.”
Implant Center will be offering all of its dental services in the Hialeah location, including implants, veneers, Invisalign®, extractions, dentures, and more. As the founder of Implant Instructor, Dr. Herzog is a leading name in teaching implantology to other professionals and is dedicated to bringing the latest technology and industry innovations to her patients.
“We strive to offer the best quality with the best technology for a great price,” says Herzog. The practice houses a team of experienced and skilled dentists that specialize in implant and cosmetic dentistry. Calling itself the “Home of the $1789 Implant" which includes the implant, abutment and crown, Implant Center works to connect patients with fast and easy financing options that make their smile goals much more affordable and attainable.
Dr. Herzog says that one of her goals in opening this sixth location is to reach even more areas and be able to serve more members of the community. “The Hialeah office is large and can support many patients– and our doctors are stellar!”
The Implant Center team looks forward to serving clients in Hialeah and the surrounding communities and welcoming new smiles to the practice. The specialized staff in their many locations speak a range of languages including English, Portuguese and Spanish.To learn more or to book a consultation or treatment, visit https://www.implantcenterofmiami.com/hialeah.
About Implant Center
Founded in 2010 by Dr. Tatiana Herzog, Implant Center Of Miami provides the highest level of service for dental implants, veneers, crowns, Invisalign®, and emergency dental services. We offer high-quality implants at half the price with advanced technology in a stunning office setting with locations in Bay Harbor, Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Hialeah and Pompano Beach.
###
For more information, visit https://www.implantcenterofmiami.com/hialeah, or call (786) 713-9290.
Dr. Tatiana Herzog
Implant Center of Miami
+1 786-713-9290
email us here