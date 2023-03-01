Electrotherapy Market Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Electrotherapy Market Size

Electrotherapy market is projected to reach $1,636.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrotherapy market size was valued at $979.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,636.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Electrotherapy includes a range of treatments using electrical currents to reduce pain and improve blood circulation. It repairs tissues, strengthens muscles, and promotes bone growth, leading to improvement in physical functioning. Different types of electrotherapies such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation, percutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (PENS) and interferential current (IC) therapy are used to treat chronic pain.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Abbott, AliMed, Colfax, EMS Physio Ltd, HMS Medical system, Medtronic, OMRON Healthcare, Palex Medical, Skin Inc., and Zynex Medical.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global electrotherapy market share as the pandemic has stressed healthcare systems across the globe. Huge number of clinics & hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the COVID-19 patients. Most of the non-emergency and minor procedures got canceled or postponed during pandemic. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic caused disruption in consultation for diseases such as orthopedic disorders & diabetes, and for chronic pain. Thu, this factor restrained the demand for electrotherapy procedures as well as their devices. In addition, disruption in supply chain of medical devices due to lockdown rules hindered the market growth. Moreover, decline in the number of consultations of geriatric population, as geriatric population was more susceptible to COVID-19 infection attributed to restrain the growth of electrotherapy market.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, and others. Others segment include electrical muscle stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound and interferential current (IC) therapy. The transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the electrotherapy market forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis & diabetes, increase in number of product launch & approvals related to electrotherapy.

By application, the market is classified into pain management, anxiety & insomnia management, sports medicine, and others. Pain management segment is divided into back pain and neck pain. Others segment include veterinary pain management, aesthetics, and face lifting & toning. The pain management segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of back & neck pain and technological advancement related to pain management in healthcare sector.

As per end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and rehabilitation centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of hospitals, increase in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure, and rise in number of chronic diseases.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on type, the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

As per application, the pain management segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

According to region, North America garnered the largest market share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

