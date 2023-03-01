BridgeTower Launches Product for Institutions to Participate in Staking Rewards on the Avalanche Public Blockchain
BridgeTower collaborates with Securitize and Chainlink in new offering
A product designed for institutions to safely participate in staked tokens and offered in compliance with regulations to qualified investors will provide the necessary confidence and trust.””BOISE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeTower Capital, a blockchain infrastructure and integration platform creating sophisticated financial products and services building out the Web3 economy, is announcing a first of its kind product allowing institutional investors to seamlessly participate in staking rewards on the Avalanche public blockchain in a unique and regulatory compliant manner. To bring this offering to market, BridgeTower is collaborating with industry leaders, Securitize and Chainlink in this unique offering.
— Cory Pugh, CEO BridgeTower
Protocol staking plays a crucial role in blockchain accuracy and security. Proof-of-stake blockchains are programmed to reward validators with tokens for their efforts to maintain the database, secure the network and otherwise ensure proper record of transactions.
The BridgeTower product is offered in compliance with applicable laws and regulation to allow purchasers to receive the rewards associated with a staked Avalanche utility token. This expands access to these Avalanche staked utility tokens to a whole new class of participants seeking to receive the economic benefits associated with the transformational development of blockchains globally.
“Our strategy has been to purposefully form collaborations with industry leaders to bring financial products and services to those seeking the potential economic benefits associated with blockchain infrastructure,” said Cory Pugh, CEO of BridgeTower Capital. “The Avalanche public blockchain is one of the most important in the world today, and staking is an essential and critical component for every blockchain to continue to develop and expand. A product designed for institutions to safely participate in staked tokens and offered in compliance with regulations to qualified investors together with disclosures, monitoring dashboards and Proof-of-Reserve will provide the necessary confidence and trust for the sophisticated investors participating in this expanding market.”
BridgeTower will offer the product through Securitize, whose platform facilitates investor onboarding and verification, KYC/AML validation, share issuance and management. Once registered, investors can easily invest in future opportunities across the BridgeTower ecosystem, as well as Securitize’s own offerings, including shares in private equity and venture capital funds, as well as promising start-ups.
Securitize president and co-founder Jamie Finn said " Securitize is the leader in enabling businesses to issue digital securities, and we are proud BridgeTower Capital has chosen to partner with us on this innovation, we’ve worked alongside BridgeTower from early on and believe they have cleverly navigated the blockchain landscape to emerge as a leading voice in this space.”
Rewards will be custodied on behalf of the investors and, upon completion of the lock-up period, will be distributed to an investor wallet created by Circle. These industry-leading third-party service providers provide an arms-length custody solution on behalf of investors. In addition, BridgeTower is integrating Chainlink to provide Proof of Reserve (PoR) services by verifying the staked utility tokens under custody and also the generated rewards. Chainlink PoR feeds will monitor wallet balances across a variety of blockchains and relay that information to each investor’s dashboard as on-chain proof.
“We’re pleased to see BridgeTower using Chainlink Proof of Reserve as part of its product, helping enhance the transparency and verifiability of reserves for staked Avalanche utility token rewards. Monitoring reserve balances in real-time strengthens user confidence around the collateralization of staked assets, which ultimately helps drive Web3 adoption,” said Mark Scrine, Business Lead, Proof of Reserve at Chainlink Labs.
BridgeTower was founded three years ago with the fundamental belief that blockchain technology would transform business processes across every major industry globally. The company has invested significantly to develop a proprietary technology stack capable of delivering a full suite of products and services – including staking – essential to the secure development of blockchains throughout the world.
BridgeTower already operates more than 8,000 of its own Proof-of-Stake validator nodes operating on 100 percent renewable energy.
###
About BridgeTower
BridgeTower Capital is a technology-first integration platform providing blockchain infrastructure services, securitization, tokenization, capital market advisory services and ecosystem integration. BridgeTower operates more than 8,000 of its own staking nodes and owns servers utilizing 100 percent renewable energy. BridgeTower’s architecture has been carefully curated to offer unmatched capabilities to help its large traditional partners navigate the challenges involved with tokenizing assets and accessing blockchain-based markets. The in-house, proprietary technology is the culmination of years of blockchain-native experts building to solve the market’s most challenging problems. BridgeTower is a global company based in Singapore with operating entities in Switzerland and the United States allowing it to compliantly address many of the most important jurisdictions in the global economy. Learn more at http://www.bridgetowercapital.com.
About Avalanche
Avalanche is one of the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don’t believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today. https://www.avax.network/.
About Securitize
Securitize is the leading platform for expanding access to some of the highest-performing, real-world, private markets asset classes, which have historically been inaccessible to most investors, including private equity, venture capital, fine art and mature start-ups, consistent with U.S. regulations. Securitize brings together businesses seeking to raise capital and investors seeking potential returns historically found in the private markets, with over 1.2 million investors and 3,000 businesses already connected. Securitize, or through its subsidiaries, is an SEC-registered stock transfer agent, broker-dealer, alternative trading system, and registered investment advisor, as well as a member of FINRA and SIPC. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io.
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, insurance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert.
Media Contacts
Todd Wolfenbarger
BridgeTower Capital
+1 801-244-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn