USMCA Forward 2023: Building more integrated, resilient, and secure supply chains in North America

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) provides the regulatory certainty and market access guarantees that underpin North American trade and investment. This report addresses the importance of USMCA for North America in supporting the goal of building more integrated, secure, and resilient supply chains and discusses what additional investment and policies are needed. It includes contributions from experts from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as viewpoints from senior government officials, leaders in business, academia, and civil society.