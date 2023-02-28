Welcoming Progress on the Path to Normalization between Kosovo and Serbia

The United States welcomes the leaders’ talks under the EU-facilitated Dialogue on February 27 and strongly supports the process of normalization of their relations. Yesterday’s meeting was a good step forward, but difficult work remains. Agreement on the implementation annex is essential to normalization under the EU proposal. Progress towards establishing the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities remains critical to building Kosovo’s future as a sovereign, multiethnic and independent country integrated into Euro-Atlantic structures.