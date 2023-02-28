Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,248 in the last 365 days.

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on March 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference in New York, New York on March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site. 

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###


Contact:
Media - 
Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding
216-896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts -
Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations
216-896-2708
jeffrey.miller@parker.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on March 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more