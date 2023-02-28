Magna Announces Filing of Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) (“Magna” or “we”) today announced that it has filed a short form base shelf prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") and a corresponding shelf registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form F-10. Our previous short form base shelf prospectus expired in June 2022.



Once the short form base shelf prospectus is receipted by the OSC and the shelf registration statement becomes effective, these filings will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, qualify for issuance senior debt securities of Magna from time to time over a 25-month period. The terms of future offerings and the terms of the senior debt securities to be offered, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any of the senior debt securities are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with the OSC and the SEC.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The short form base shelf prospectus has been filed with the OSC but remains to be receipted by the OSC. No senior debt securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective and until a receipt for the short form base shelf prospectus has been issued by the OSC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

OUR BUSINESS1

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 168,0002 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

1 Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

2 Number of employees includes approximately 158,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 10,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.