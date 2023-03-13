Dojo Five Launches EmbedOps: The Future of Embedded Firmware Lifecycle Management

Dojo Five EmbedOps Fully automated, end to end build and test pipelines for embedded software teams. EmbedOps enables DevOps for embedded software teams by making it easy to integrate with popular continuous integration (CI) platforms to automate every step of your software development pipeline.

Dojo Five has announced the release of EmbedOps. The first DevOps as a service offering designed specifically to meet the needs of embedded firmware developers.

EmbedOps enables embedded software teams to fully automate, build, and test pipelines by leveraging containerized environments built on Docker and modern Continuous Integration (CI) and test tools.” — Tom Dever, VP of Product, Dojo Five