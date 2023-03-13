Dojo Five Launches EmbedOps: The Future of Embedded Firmware Lifecycle Management
Dojo Five EmbedOps
Dojo Five has announced the release of EmbedOps. The first DevOps as a service offering designed specifically to meet the needs of embedded firmware developers.
EmbedOps enables embedded software teams to fully automate, build, and test pipelines by leveraging containerized environments built on Docker and modern Continuous Integration (CI) and test tools.”ST. PAUL, MN, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dojo Five has announced the release of EmbedOps–the world’s first DevOps as a service offering designed specifically to meet the needs of the embedded firmware development community. DojoFive EmbedOps isn’t just a simple release management tool, it's an embedded software lifecycle solution. It allows software teams to tackle the challenges of creating and maintaining consistent build and test environments with ease. EmbedOps is commercially available and creates the visibility teams need across repositories and projects–storing them in one place allowing audits for any project from beginning to end.
— Tom Dever, VP of Product, Dojo Five
Embedded development projects are often burdened with a variety of challenges, including inconsistencies in builds across the team, staff onboarding, lack of automated processes, and the ability to centrally manage and archive software build environments and code. The goal of EmbedOps is to help organizations overcome these challenges to deliver better products more quickly and efficiently.
Joe Schneider, president and founder of Dojo Five, says “The embedded software development community has long been underserved by DevOps offerings that don't take into account unique considerations such as inconsistent builds across teams or lack of automated processes. We created EmbedOps in response to decades of slow and inefficient embedded development practices that try to meet the demands of modern companies and consumers. Competitive companies need a professional production process that is rapid, repeatable, reliable, and secure. Without embedded software being part of the production pipeline, companies are at risk of falling behind their competitors. EmbedOps is essential to enabling organizations to rapidly develop and deploy quality products.”
Dojo Five has designed this tool not only for engineers but also for non-technical managers who want to oversee every step of their development process without difficulty or stress. EmbedOps allows companies to achieve continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) for their embedded systems using best-in-class toolsets and methodologies. They can also take advantage of Dojo Five’s expertise in: firmware development life cycle management (FDLCM), configuration management (CM), test automation frameworks (TAF), source code control (SCC), target platform migration services (TPM), as well as data analytics and machine learning (DAML) for root cause analysis (RCA).
“We’re excited about this product and what it will mean for our customers. The Embedded space has been relatively slow to take advantage of the tools and best practices emerging around DevOps. Dojo Five's new EmbedOps resolves these issues through its use of best-in-class toolsets and methodologies like continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), hardware in the loop testing (HIL), and firmware development life cycle management (FDLCM),” said Tom Dever, Dojo Five’s Vice President of Product. “EmbedOps enables embedded software teams to fully automate build and test pipelines by leveraging containerized environments built on Docker and modern Continuous Integration (CI) and test tools. The EmbedOps solution combines services that help teams adopt a DevOps process with software that orchestrates automated pipelines using existing tools such as Bitbucket, Gitlab and GitHub Actions.”
Using EmbedOps, companies can create better products more quickly and efficiently. From code development to production deployment, EmbedOps provides easy-to-use command lines so developers can focus on their core tasks effortlessly. Companies will be able to increase speed of innovation by making integrations easier, reduce risks at launch, update time, and enable DevOps collaboration across multiple departments all within the platform.
About Dojo Five
Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dojo Five offers products and services aimed at revolutionizing the embedded firmware development industry. Dojo Five seeks to modernize the firmware development and deployment experiences through innovations in the quality, efficiency, and security of modern embedded firmware. With over 335+ years of combined expertise, Dojo Fives helps companies optimize their embedded software development systems by bringing together tools, techniques, technologies, and culture to deliver modern firmware for embedded systems. We give our clients superpowers to accelerate development, and effortlessly orchestrate successful projects and delight their customers. Visit us at www.dojofive.com or contact us at hello@dojofive.com.
Patricia Cuomo
Dojo Five
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube