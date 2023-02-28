Arosha Pananwala Appointed General Manager at Amaya Kuda Rah

Amaya Kuda Rah has announced the appointment of Arosha Pananwala as General Manager. As a highly focused and detail-oriented professional, he has been appointed to oversee all operations for Amaya Kuda Rah. His presence promises to bring in a fresh and exhilarating range of luxurious experiences for guests to enjoy with ease.

Arosha began his hospitality journey in 1991, and gained his expertise across all key departments within the industry. Having joined Cinnamon Island Alidhoo Maldives for a brief stint, Arosha’s talents were soon recognized and he moved back to his home country Sri Lanka to serve as the General Manager of Cinnamon Lodge Habarana. Thereafter, he returned to the Maldives taking on the same role for Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa. He demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and efficient management throughout all resort operations and was responsible for the hotel’s reputation for excellence and key decision making alongside the resort’s ongoing profitability.

Commenting on his appointment, Arosha said “Amaya Kuda rah offers guests a unique experience and is renowned for having one of the best diving and snorkeling locations in the Maldives. I am delighted to be a part of this resort”. Arosha added that with his experience and expertise, he will continue to maintain and elevate the guest experience and top-quality service expected across Amaya Resorts & Spas.