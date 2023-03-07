New Jersey Auto Accident Lawyer at Clark Law Firm P.C. Obtained $400K Settlement for 55-Year-Old in T-Bone Collision
Clark Law Firm P.C. obtained a $400,000 settlement for a 55-year-old injured in a T-Bone collision. The client was represented by Mark W. Morris, Esq.
Drivers who fail to obey stop signs put members of the public at risk.”BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 27, 2018, our client was on her way to buy her 8-year-old grandson a birthday present when an 18-year-old defendant drove through a stop sign and collided with our client’s vehicle. The defendant stated, “I thought I could make it.” Unfortunately, this was not the case and the crash caused the client’s car to catch fire and she was removed from the vehicle and placed down on a nearby lawn while EMS personnel arrived at the scene.
— Mark W. Morris, Esq.
The injured party was experiencing pelvic pain and was taken by ambulance to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, New Jersey. At SOMC doctors discovered that the client had multiple fractures in her pelvis as well as internal bleeding. Because of internal bleeding, the client was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ, where doctors had to perform bypass surgery to stop the bleeding.
The pelvic injuries did not require surgery and after in-patient rehab at SOMC, the client was discharged home. At home, the client continued physical therapy and had a subsequent fall due to her weakened state where she fractured her knee and sprained her ankle.
Clark Law Firm P.C. filed a Complaint in Ocean County Superior Court claiming the defendant was negligent for disregarding a stop sign and causing the client injuries. After fact discovery, depositions, and exchanging expert reports, the case proceeded to mediation with the Honorable James D. Clyne, J.S.C. (Ret.) in February of 2022. Shortly following the mediation with Judge Clyne and prior to arbitration, the matter was resolved for $400,000. The case number for the settlement referenced in this press release is OCN-L-001636-20.
Attorney Mark W. Morris, Esq. shared, “Drivers who fail to obey stop signs put members of the public at risk. What should have been a typical summer day for this client and her family turned tragic. This type of needless injury could have been prevented had the defendant driver followed basic traffic safety rules.”
The automobile accident injury attorneys at Clark Law Firm P.C. represent injured clients across Essex, Monmouth, Bergen, and Ocean County. For more information, contact Clark Law Firm P.C. at 1-877-841-8855.
