Campus Renovation Strengthens Mullen High School for Future Generations

Mullen administrators were joined by donors, alumni, and special guests who support the “Honoring Our Past, Building Our Future” Campaign for the groundbreaking of its first new classroom building and the kick-off of a multi-year renovation plan. Students attending Mullen in the 2023-2024 school year will be the first to experience new classrooms that will include innovative design learning spaces as well as the very latest in environmentally friendly building concepts.

“Special attention has been given to honoring our first days as an orphanage for boys to celebrating the present day as one of Denver’s leading Catholic High School educating students,” said Mullen President Dr. Raul Cardenas. “We approach all we do with prayer and appreciation, grateful to the guiding hand of our Father who has guided our planning and now the implementation of a plan that will secure Mullen’s ability to provide the very best Lasallian Catholic education to current students and future generations.”

The “Honoring Our Past, Building Our Future” Campaign is a multi-year, campus-wide renovation and master plan. Construction is led by Colorado-based, JHL Constructors and managed by Project Executive and Mullen alum, Brad Schmahl, Mullen Class of 1992. “I’m immensely proud to be a Mullen Mustang. I’m grateful and forever indebted to Mullen for what it has provided me and the lifelong relationships I made on campus,” says Schmahl. “Over twenty-five years later, I have the opportunity of my career to work on the re-development of Mullen’s campus and give back to my alma mater who’s given me so much.”

The implementation of the master plan will occur in several phases and includes both new buildings and site amenities. The first phase includes two new academic buildings as well as completion of several deferred maintenance items in existing buildings. Additional projects will bring future-focused facilities to the next generation of Mustangs.

About Mullen High School

Mullen High School is a Lasallian Catholic, college preparatory school conducted in the tradition of the Christian Brothers to give a human and Christian education to the young, especially the poor, as established in our five Lasallian Core Principles.

