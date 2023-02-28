Submit Release
Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results

  • 4Q 2022 and full year 2022 revenue of $73.8 million and $255.7 million, respectively.
  • 4Q 2022 and full year 2022 total tons sold of approximately 1,175,000 and 4,333,000, respectively.
  • 4Q 2022 and full year 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $5.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively.
  • 4Q 2022 and full year 2022 free cash flow of $2.4 million and $(13.9) million, respectively.

/EIN News/ -- SPRING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company” or “Smart Sand”), a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, a low-cost producer of high quality Northern White raw frac sand, a provider of high quality industrial product solutions and efficient proppant logistics solutions through both its in-basin transloading terminals and SmartSystems™ products and services, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Smart Sand delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2022 results,” stated Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer. “Market activity was strong in the fourth quarter and is carrying on into the first quarter of 2023. The quality of our Northern White Sand coupled with our cost effective, efficient and sustainable logistics capabilities is allowing us to increase our market presence in the key operating basins we serve in the Eastern and Western United States. We are moving forward with the opening of our Blair, Wisconsin mine and processing plant and expect it to be online in the second quarter of 2023. This will allow Smart Sand to offer our quality sand and superior logistics services to the Canadian market. We are excited about the opportunity to begin competing in this important Northern White Sand market. We experienced increased sales and higher utilization of our SmartSystems fleet in 2022 and we expect the utilization of our fleet to continue to increase in 2023. Our industrial sand business continues to grow as well. Overall, Smart Sand delivered solid financial and operating results in 2022. We are focused on continuing to drive value for our shareholders in 2023.”

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenues were $255.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to $126.6 million for the full year of 2021, an increase of 102% year-over-year. The increase in revenues over 2021 results was due to higher sales volumes and higher pricing in 2022. Sand sales revenue in 2022 was $243.2 million compared to $117.4 million in 2021, an increase of 107% year-over-year, as a result of increased sand sales volumes and higher prices primarily driven by increased market activity in the operating basins the Company serves.

Total tons sold were 4,333,000 for the full year 2022, compared to full year 2021 total tons sold of 3,189,000, an increase of 36% year-over-year. Sales volumes improved early in 2022 and remained strong throughout the year.

Net loss was $(0.7) million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2022, compared with net loss of $(50.7) million, or $(1.21) per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2021. The decrease in net loss is primarily attributable to an increase in total volumes sold and higher average sales prices for our sand in addition to non-cash bad debt expense recorded in the prior year against the residual balance of accounts receivables that were previously the subject of litigation. Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which included a net loss of $(0.7) million, offset by non-cash items of $26.3 million and $(20.2) million in changes in operating assets and liabilities. The net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $32.4 million, which included a $35.0 million cash receipt related to the settlement of the U.S. Well litigation.

Contribution margin was $54.6 million, or $12.61 per ton sold, for the full year 2022 compared to $10.5 million, or $3.30 per ton sold, for the full year 2021. The increase in contribution margin was primarily due to increase in pricing and higher overall volumes in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.3 million for the full year 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(30.5) million for the full year 2021.  The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to a decrease in net loss for year ended December 31, 2022 as a result of higher sales volumes and higher average selling prices of our sand.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues were $73.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to third quarter of 2022 revenues of $71.6 million. Fourth quarter 2022 revenues increased by 110% compared to fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $35.1 million. The Company had lower shortfall revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, but this was offset by higher sand sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, was primarily due to higher volumes sold at higher average selling prices.

Overall tons sold were 1,175,000 for the fourth quarter, a 6% increase over 1,110,000 tons for the third quarter of 2022. Tons sold in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 35% compared to tons sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 of 872,000. Sales volumes were substantially higher in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to the fourth quarter 2021, due primarily to increased oil and natural gas drilling activity in 2022 driven primarily by higher prices in oil and natural gas.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the third quarter of 2022. Net income of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 represented a significant increase year-over-year compared to a net loss of $(12.2) million, or $(0.29) per basic share and diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. The increase in net income year-over-year was driven by higher sales volumes, higher average sales prices for our sand, and higher utilization of our SmartSystems fleet.

Contribution margin was $17.4 million, or $14.77 per ton sold, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $17.8 million, or $16.01 per ton sold, for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.9 million, or $2.18 per ton sold, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in contribution margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average sales prices in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.3 million for the third quarter 2022 and $(4.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter or 2022, was primarily due to lower shortfall revenue in the quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA improved, compared to the fourth quarter 2021 results, due to higher sales volumes, and higher average sales prices.

Capital and Liquidity

For the full year 2022, we had negative free cash flow of $13.9 million, generating $5.4 million in cash flow from operations while spending $12.7 million on capital expenditures and $6.5 million on the acquisition of the Blair, Wisconsin mine and processing facility. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we had $2.4 million in free cash flow, generating $5.6 million in cash flow from operations and spending of $3.2 million on capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2022, we had cash on hand of $5.5 million and $19.0 million in undrawn availability on our existing credit facility.

Conference Call

Smart Sand will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.smartsand.com. To access the live webcast, please log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to register. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN. An archived replay of the call will also be available on our website following the call.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements that contain our Company’s current expectations about our future results.  We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe” and other similar expressions.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in product demand, regulatory changes, adverse weather conditions, increased fuel prices, higher transportation costs, access to capital, increased competition, continued effects of the global pandemic, changes in economic or political conditions, and such other factors discussed or referenced in the “Risk Factors” section of our Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

About Smart Sand

We are a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant and logistic solutions to our frac sand customers, and a broad offering of products for industrial sand customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as a proppant to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. Our sand is also a high-quality product used in a variety of industrial applications, including glass, foundry, building products, filtration, geothermal, renewables, ceramics, turf & landscaping, retail, recreation and more. We also offer logistics solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems wellsite storage capabilities. We own and operate premium sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to four Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Availability of Information on Smart Sand’s Website

We routinely announce material information using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts and the Smart Sand investor relations website. While not all of the information that we post to the Smart Sand investor relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in Smart Sand to review the information that we share at the “Investors” link located at the top of the page on www.smartsand.com.

SMART SAND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:          
Sand sales revenue $ 71,099     $ 66,663     $ 34,111  
Shortfall revenue   414       2,681        
Logistics revenue   2,316       2,248       969  
Total revenue   73,829       71,592       35,080  
Cost of goods sold   62,657       60,163       39,432  
Inventory impairment loss               2,170  
Gross profit   11,172       11,429       (6,522 )
Operating expenses:          
Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes   4,771       3,554       4,108  
Depreciation and amortization   598       556       490  
Selling, general and administrative   4,147       3,542       3,873  
Total operating expenses   9,516       7,652       8,471  
Operating income (loss)   1,656       3,777       (14,993 )
Other income (expenses):          
Interest expense, net   (364 )     (411 )     (452 )
Other income   412       148       316  
Total other income (expenses), net   48       (263 )     (136 )
Income (loss) before income tax benefit   1,704       3,514       (15,129 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (923 )     831       (2,896 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,627     $ 2,683     $ (12,233 )
           
Net income (loss) per common share:          
Basic $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ (0.29 )
Diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ (0.29 )
Weighted-average number of common shares:          
Basic   42,833       42,522       41,869  
Diluted   42,862       42,524       41,869  
                       

SMART SAND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (in thousands, except per share amount)
Revenues:      
Sand sales revenue $ 243,162     $ 117,402  
Shortfall revenue   5,010       4,421  
Logistics revenue   7,568       4,825  
Total revenue   255,740       126,648  
Cost of goods sold   226,149       140,384  
Inventory impairment loss         2,170  
Gross profit   29,591       (15,906 )
Operating expenses:      
Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes   14,942       11,258  
Depreciation and amortization   2,244       1,980  
Selling, general and administrative   15,532       14,749  
Bad debt expense   1       19,592  
Total operating expenses   32,719       47,579  
Operating loss   (3,128 )     (63,485 )
Other (expenses) income:      
Interest expense, net   (1,608 )     (1,979 )
Other income   828       5,773  
Total other (expenses) income, net   (780 )     3,794  
Loss before income tax benefit   (3,908 )     (59,691 )
Income tax benefit   (3,205 )     (9,017 )
Net loss $ (703 )   $ (50,674 )
Net loss per common share:      
Basic $ (0.02 )   $ (1.21 )
Diluted $ (0.02 )   $ (1.21 )
Weighted-average number of common shares:      
Basic   42,408       41,775  
Diluted   42,408       41,775  
               

SMART SAND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (in thousands)
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,510     $ 25,588  
Accounts receivable   35,746       17,481  
Unbilled receivables   79       1,884  
Inventory   20,185       15,024  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,593       13,886  
Total current assets   68,113       73,863  
Property, plant and equipment, net   258,843       262,465  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   26,075       29,828  
Intangible assets, net   6,669       7,461  
Other assets   303       402  
Total assets $ 360,003     $ 374,019  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 14,435     $ 8,479  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   13,430       14,073  
Current portion of deferred revenue   6,959       9,842  
Current portion of long-term debt   6,183       7,127  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   10,910       9,029  
Total current liabilities   51,917       48,550  
Long-term deferred revenue         6,428  
Long-term debt   9,807       15,353  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   17,642       23,690  
Deferred tax liabilities, long-term, net   18,238       22,434  
Asset retirement obligation   18,888       16,155  
Other non-current liabilities   40       249  
Total liabilities   116,532       132,859  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock   43       42  
Treasury stock, at cost   (5,075 )     (4,535 )
Additional paid-in capital   178,386       174,486  
Retained earnings   69,890       70,593  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   227       574  
Total stockholders’ equity   243,471       241,160  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 360,003     $ 374,019  
               

SMART SAND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  (in thousands)
Operating activities:          
Net income (loss) $ 2,627     $ 2,683     $ (12,233 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligation   6,584       6,698       6,371  
Impairment loss               2,170  
Amortization of intangible assets   196       198       199  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   188       (466 )     332  
Amortization of deferred financing cost   26       26       26  
Accretion of debt discount   46       47       43  
Deferred income taxes   (1,412 )     480       (3,004 )
Stock-based compensation   748       808       1,030  
Employee stock purchase plan compensation   7       7       10  
Changes in assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (4,027 )     (3,264 )     (1,892 )
Unbilled receivables   2,398       6,042       (898 )
Inventories   433       (3,744 )     (1,813 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   3,452       1,218       2,637  
Deferred revenue   (2,946 )     (1,823 )     (179 )
Accounts payable   2,460       (445 )     2,944  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (5,191 )     2,315       (848 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   5,589       10,780       (5,105 )
Investing activities:          
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (3,196 )     (4,398 )     (4,244 )
Proceeds from disposal of assets   75       995        
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,121 )     (3,403 )     (4,244 )
Financing activities:          
Repayments of notes payable   (1,851 )     (1,893 )     (1,602 )
Payments under equipment financing obligations   (28 )     (28 )     (31 )
Proceeds from revolving credit facility   4,000       3,000        
Repayment of revolving credit facility   (10,000 )            
Proceeds from equity issuance         27        
Royalty stock issuance   639              
Purchase of treasury stock   (89 )     (210 )     (108 )
Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities   (7,329 )     896       (1,741 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   (4,861 )     8,273       (11,090 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   10,371       2,098       36,678  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,510     $ 10,371     $ 25,588  
                       

 SMART SAND, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (audited)   (audited)
  (in thousands)
Operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (703 )   $ (50,674 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligation   26,488       25,308  
Impairment loss         2,170  
Amortization of intangible assets   792       792  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets   (294 )     555  
Provision for bad debt   1       19,592  
Amortization of deferred financing cost   105       105  
Accretion of debt discount   186       183  
Deferred income taxes   (4,196 )     (10,547 )
Stock-based compensation   3,184       3,161  
Employee stock purchase plan compensation   25       34  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (18,265 )     32,899  
Unbilled receivables   1,805       (2,011 )
Inventories   (5,161 )     1,942  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   6,524       751  
Deferred revenue   (9,311 )     5,913  
Accounts payable   5,244       4,508  
Accrued and other expenses   (1,004 )     (2,243 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   5,420       32,438  
Investing activities:      
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (6,547 )      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (12,731 )     (11,220 )
Proceeds from disposal of assets   1,070       78  
Net cash used in investing activities   (18,208 )     (11,142 )
Financing activities:      
Repayments of notes payable   (7,325 )     (6,771 )
Payments under equipment financing obligations   (116 )     (123 )
Proceeds from revolving credit facility   10,000        
Repayment of revolving credit facility   (10,000 )      
Payment of contingent consideration         (180 )
Proceeds from equity issuance   52       42  
Royalty stock issuance   639        
Purchase of treasury stock   (540 )     (401 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (7,290 )     (7,433 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   (20,078 )     13,863  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   25,588       11,725  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,510     $ 25,588  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Contribution Margin

We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure its financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of the Company’s business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities. 

Historically, we have reported production costs and production cost per ton as non-GAAP financial measures. As we expand our logistics activities and continue to sell sand closer to the wellhead, our sand production costs will only be a portion of our overall cost structure.

Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to contribution margin. Contribution margin should not be considered an alternative to gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP. Because contribution margin may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, our definition of contribution margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of contribution margin to gross profit.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (in thousands)
Revenue $ 73,829     $ 71,592     $ 35,080  
Cost of goods sold   62,657       60,163       39,432  
Gross profit   11,172       11,429       (4,352 )
Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold   6,184       6,340       6,249  
Contribution margin $ 17,356     $ 17,769     $ 1,897  
Contribution margin per ton $ 14.77     $ 16.01     $ 2.18  
Total tons sold   1,175       1,110       872  


  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (in thousands)
Revenue $ 255,740     $ 126,648  
Cost of goods sold   226,149       140,384  
Gross profit   29,591       (13,736 )
Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold   25,038       24,258  
Contribution margin $ 54,629     $ 10,522  
Contribution margin per ton $ 12.61     $ 3.30  
Total tons sold   4,333       3,189  
               

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) interest expense; and (iv) franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus: (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations; (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions; (iii) equity compensation; (iv) acquisition and development costs; (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions; (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations and other acquisition and development costs; and (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

  • the financial performance of our assets without regard to the impact of financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of our assets;
  • the viability of capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities;
  • our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;
  • our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in our industry without regard to the impact of financing methods or capital structure; and
  • our debt covenant compliance, as Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of critical covenants to the ABL Credit Facility.

We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (in thousands)
Net income (loss) $ 2,627     $ 2,683     $ (12,233 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   6,590       6,705       6,554  
Income tax benefit   (923 )     831       (2,896 )
Interest expense   379       431       460  
Franchise taxes   85       77       53  
EBITDA $ 8,758     $ 10,727     $ (8,062 )
Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets   188       (466 )     332  
Equity compensation   706       713       883  
Royalty stock issuance   639              
Acquisition and development costs (1)   241       97       11  
Non-cash impairment loss (2)               2,170  
Cash charges related to restructuring and retention         31        
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   189       189       182  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,721     $ 11,291     $ (4,484 )

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the business combinations and current development project activities.
(2) The year ended December 31, 2021 represents a write-down of our inventory based on expected yield.

  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (in thousands)
Net (loss) income $ (703 )   $ (50,674 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   26,521       25,495  
Income tax benefit   (3,205 )     (9,017 )
Interest expense   1,661       2,014  
Franchise taxes   353       290  
EBITDA $ 24,627     $ (31,892 )
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets   (294 )     555  
Equity compensation   2,729       2,933  
Royalty stock issuance   639        
Employee retention credit         (5,026 )
Acquisition and development costs (1)   675       28  
Non-cash impairment loss (2)         2,170  
Cash charges related to restructuring and retention of employees   137       9  
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   758       740  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,271     $ (30,483 )

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the business combinations and current development project activities.
(2) The year ended December 31, 2021 represents a write-down of our inventory based on expected yield.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, which we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to measure the liquidity of our business.

Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP. Because free cash flows may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,589     $ 10,780     $ (5,105 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (3,196 )     (4,398 )     (4,244 )
Free cash flow $ 2,393     $ 6,382     $ (9,349 )


  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,420     $ 32,438  
Acquisition of Blair facility   (6,547 )      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (12,731 )     (11,220 )
Free cash flow $ (13,858 )   $ 21,218  
               

Investor Contacts:

Lee Beckelman
Chief Financial Officer
(281) 231-2660
lbeckelman@smartsand.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

