First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Guidance

Net sales of $2.6 billion for 2022 and $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter

Net loss per diluted share of $0.41 for 2022 and $0.07 for the fourth quarter

Year-end 2022 net cash balance of $2.4 billion

48.3 GW DC of 2022 net bookings; 12 GW DC since third quarter earnings call

2023 net sales guidance of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion

2023 EPS guidance of $7.00 to $8.00 per diluted share

Year-end 2023 net cash balance guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion



/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.0 billion, an increase of $0.4 billion from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of increased module sales and the sale of our Luz del Norte project in Chile in the fourth quarter.

The Company reported a fourth quarter net loss per diluted share of $0.07 and full year net loss per diluted share of $0.41.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less debt at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $2.4 billion from $1.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of advance payments received from customers offset by capital expenditures related to expansion in India and Ohio.

“We finished 2022 with a record contracted backlog, a significant pipeline of bookings opportunities, and a strong balance sheet placing us in a position to respond to emerging opportunities,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “This momentum is driven by our points of differentiation, including our unique CdTe technology, vertically integrated manufacturing process, domestic production, and commitment to Responsible Solar. We enter this year in a significantly stronger commercial, operational, and financial position, with increased R&D investment, new domestic and international capacity coming online, and a new Series 7 product.”

Forecasted net sales for 2023 are $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion. Operating income is forecasted to be $745 million to $870 million, which includes production start-up expense of $85 million to $90 million, ramp costs related to expansion projects and underutilization costs related to factory upgrades of $110 million to $130 million, and Inflation Reduction Act Section 45X tax credits of $660 million to $710 million. Forecasted net income per diluted share is $7.00 to $8.00. The year-end 2023 net cash balance is projected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion. The complete 2023 guidance is as follows:

2023 Guidance Net Sales $3.4B to $3.6B Gross Margin (1) $1.2B to $1.3B Operating Expenses (2) $415M to $440M Operating Income (3) $745M to $870M Earnings per Diluted Share $7.00 to $8.00 Net Cash Balance (4) $1.2B to $1.5B Capital Expenditures $1.9B to $2.1B Volume Sold 11.8GW to 12.3GW

_______________

(1) Includes $110 million to $130 million of ramp and underutilization costs and $660 million to $710 million of Section 45X tax credits

(2) Includes $85 million to $90 million of production start-up expense

(3) Includes $195 million to $220 million of production start-up expense and ramp and underutilization costs, and $660 million to $710 million of Section 45X tax credits

(4) Defined as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less expected debt at the end of 2023

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates, including with respect to certain factors related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Among other things, such factors include (i) the total advanced manufacturing production credit available to us under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code and (ii) the timing and ability to monetize such credit. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, 2023 guidance, and financial outlook.

Conference Call Details

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, February 28, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 30, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 if you are calling from outside the United States. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 30 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (“PV”) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: demand for our technology; increased research and development investment; new domestic and international capacity coming online; a new Series 7 product; our financial guidance for 2023, including future financial results, net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per share, net cash balance, capital expenditures, volume sold, shipments, bookings, products and our business and financial objectives for 2023; and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 including the total advanced manufacturing production credit available to us under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “goal,” “target,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “contingent” and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events and therefore speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: structural imbalances in global supply and demand for PV solar modules; our competitive position and other key competitive factors; the market for renewable energy, including solar energy; the reduction, elimination, expiration or introduction of government subsidies, policies, and support programs for solar energy projects; the impact of public policies, such as tariffs or other trade remedies imposed on solar cells and modules; the passage of legislation intended to encourage renewable energy investments through tax credits, such as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on our expected results of operations in future periods, which may be affected by technical guidance, regulations, subsequent amendments or interpretations of the law; interest rate fluctuations and both our and our customers’ ability to secure financing; changes in the exchange rates between the functional currencies of our subsidiaries and other currencies in which assets and liabilities are denominated; our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plans; the loss of any of our large customers, or the ability of our customers and counterparties to perform under their contracts with us; our ability to execute on our solar module technology and cost reduction roadmaps; our ability to improve the wattage of our solar modules; the satisfaction of conditions precedent in our sales agreements; our ability to attract new customers and to develop and maintain existing customer and supplier relationships; general economic and business conditions, including those influenced by U.S., international, and geopolitical events; environmental responsibility, including with respect to cadmium telluride (“CdTe”) and other semiconductor materials; claims under our limited warranty obligations; changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations and environmental, health, and safety requirements; effects arising from and results of pending litigation; future collection and recycling costs for solar modules covered by our module collection and recycling program; supply chain disruption, including the availability of shipping containers, port congestion, canceled shipments by logistic providers, and the cost of fuel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to prevent and/or minimize the impact of cyber-attacks or other breaches of our information systems; our continued investment in research and development; the supply and price of components and raw materials, including CdTe; our ability to construct production facilities to support product lines, including Series 6 and Series 7 module manufacturing; our ability to attract and retain key executive officers and associates; the severity and duration of public health threats (including pandemics such as COVID-19 and similarly infectious diseases), including the potential impact on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and the matters discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as supplemented by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

First Solar Investors

investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media

media@firstsolar.com

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,481,269 $ 1,450,654 Marketable securities 1,096,712 375,389 Accounts receivable trade, net 324,337 429,436 Accounts receivable unbilled, net 30,654 25,273 Inventories 621,376 666,299 Other current assets 237,073 244,192 Total current assets 3,791,421 3,191,243 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,536,902 2,649,587 PV solar power systems, net 6,242 217,293 Project assets 30,108 315,488 Deferred tax assets, net 78,680 59,162 Restricted marketable securities 182,070 244,726 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 31,106 45,509 Inventories 260,395 237,512 Other assets 319,842 438,764 Total assets $ 8,251,228 $ 7,413,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 341,409 $ 193,374 Income taxes payable 29,397 4,543 Accrued expenses 382,782 288,450 Current portion of long-term debt — 3,896 Deferred revenue 263,215 201,868 Other current liabilities 21,245 34,747 Total current liabilities 1,038,048 726,878 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 128,114 139,145 Long-term debt 184,349 236,005 Deferred revenue 944,725 95,943 Other liabilities 119,937 256,224 Total liabilities 2,415,173 1,454,195 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,609,094 and 106,332,315 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 107 106 Additional paid-in capital 2,887,476 2,871,352 Accumulated earnings 3,140,289 3,184,455 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191,817 ) (96,362 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,836,055 5,959,551 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,251,228 $ 7,413,746





FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 1,002,391 $ 628,933 $ 907,319 $ 2,619,319 $ 2,923,377 Cost of sales 941,778 607,951 660,830 2,549,461 2,193,423 Gross profit 60,613 20,982 246,489 69,858 729,954 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 42,734 46,368 38,411 164,724 170,320 Research and development 31,284 29,183 29,881 112,804 99,115 Production start-up 32,740 19,768 5,038 73,077 21,052 Total operating expenses 106,758 95,319 73,330 350,605 290,487 Gain on sales of businesses, net 239 5,984 — 253,511 147,284 Operating (loss) income (45,906 ) (68,353 ) 173,159 (27,236 ) 586,751 Foreign currency loss, net (4,373 ) (4,859 ) (3,362 ) (16,414 ) (7,975 ) Interest income 18,330 9,749 2,183 33,284 6,179 Interest expense, net (3,133 ) (2,991 ) (2,530 ) (12,225 ) (13,107 ) Other income (expense), net 28,510 4,774 (2,284 ) 31,189 314 (Loss) income before taxes (6,572 ) (61,680 ) 167,166 8,598 572,162 Income tax (expense) benefit (976 ) 12,512 (35,796 ) (52,764 ) (103,469 ) Net (loss) income $ (7,548 ) $ (49,168 ) $ 131,370 $ (44,166 ) $ 468,693 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 1.24 $ (0.41 ) $ 4.41 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 1.23 $ (0.41 ) $ 4.38 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 106,606 106,596 106,327 106,551 106,263 Diluted 106,606 106,596 107,007 106,551 106,924



