Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was approximately $1.1 billion, net loss from continuing operations was approximately $0.7 million or $0.08 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $65.3 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.47 per share.  For the full fiscal year 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was approximately $4.4 billion, net loss from continuing operations was approximately $68.6 million or $1.96 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $354.0 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $3.63 per share.

On December 31, 2022, total cash on hand was approximately $80.8 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.1 billion.  During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock for approximately $95 million bringing total purchases under FRG’s buyback plan to 5.9 million shares.  FRG finished fiscal 2022 with approximately 34.9 million shares outstanding, a reduction of shares outstanding of approximately 15% from the beginning of the fiscal year.    

“Our financial performance in the fourth quarter was in line with the outlook we provided in November,” stated Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO.  “Our franchising activity continued to accelerate across FRG in 2022. We finished the year with 259 new territories sold and a backlog across all brands of 482 locations. We expect organic growth in 2023 to drive increased EBITDA and cash flow.”

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock.  The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments.  Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

           
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2022
        Adjusted   Net         Adjusted   Net
    Revenue   EBITDA   Income/(Loss)     Revenue   EBITDA   Income/(Loss)
    (In thousands)     (In thousands)
American Freight   $ 216,328   $ (14,732 )   $ (21,724 )     $ 883,484   $ 3,711     $ (103,426 )
Vitamin Shoppe     292,820     23,520       4,030         1,206,824     134,918       57,060  
Pet Supplies Plus     361,752     36,195       14,126         1,288,724     114,705       43,806  
Buddy's     14,533     3,867       1,393         57,407     15,824       6,439  
Sylvan Learning     11,236     4,069       525         42,336     13,901       1,127  
Badcock     219,222     16,279       (38,599 )       919,057     83,845       (38,064 )
Corporate     -     (3,945 )     39,539         -     (12,866 )     (35,515 )
Total   $ 1,115,890   $ 65,253     $ (710 )     $ 4,397,832   $ 354,038     $ (68,573 )
                           

Outlook
For fiscal 2023, FRG expects to generate revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, net loss of approximately $1.4 million or $0.04 per share, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $355 million and Non-GAAP EPS of approximately $2.90. From a reporting perspective, fiscal 2023 will include 52 weeks of operating results compared to fiscal 2022 which had 53 weeks of operating results creating a benefit of approximately $70 million in revenue and $11 million of Adjusted EBITDA.  In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 34.9 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 25.8%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information
Franchise Group will conduct a conference call on February 28th at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss its business and financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year.  A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events page of Franchise Group’s website at www.franchisegrp.com. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (833) 630-1956. Participants should ask to be joined to the Franchise Group Inc. call. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Sylvan Learning and Wag N Wash. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   December 31, 2022   December 25, 2021
Assets   (Audited)   (Audited)
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 80,783   $ 292,714
Current receivables, net     170,162     118,698
Current securitized receivables, net     292,913     369,567
Inventories, net     736,841     673,170
Current assets held for sale     8,528     -
Other current assets     27,272     24,063
Total current assets     1,316,499     1,478,212
Property, plant, and equipment, net     223,718     449,886
Non-current receivables, net     11,735     11,755
Non-current securitized receivables, net     39,527     47,252
Goodwill     737,402     806,536
Intangible assets, net     116,799     127,951
Tradenames     222,703     222,687
Operating lease right-of-use assets     890,949     714,741
Investment in equity securities     11,587     35,249
Other non-current assets     59,493     18,902
Total assets   $ 3,630,412   $ 3,913,171
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Current installments of long-term obligations, net   $ 6,935   $ 183,924
Current installments of debt secured by accounts receivable, net     340,021     302,246
Current operating lease liabilities     179,519     173,101
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     376,895     410,552
Other current liabilities     40,541     50,833
Total current liabilities     943,911     1,120,656
Long-term obligations, net, excluding current installments     1,374,479     1,278,469
Non-current debt secured by accounts receivable, net     107,448     105,256
Non-current operating lease liabilities     720,474     557,071
Other non-current liabilities     62,720     88,888
Total liabilities     3,209,032     3,150,340
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized, 34,925,773 and 40,296,688 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively     349     403
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,541,125 and 4,541,125 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively     45     45
Additional paid-in capital     311,069     475,396
Retained earnings     109,917     286,987
Total equity     421,380     762,831
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,630,412   $ 3,913,171
         



FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   December 31, 2022   December 25, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 25, 2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Audited)
Revenues:                
Product   $ 978,231     $ 840,278     $ 3,832,291     $ 3,012,471  
Service and other     130,295       94,445       535,961       209,103  
Rental     7,363       7,553       29,580       33,630  
Total revenues     1,115,889       942,276       4,397,832       3,255,204  
Operating expenses:                
Cost of revenue:                
Product     663,600       545,068       2,485,934       1,892,741  
Service and other     10,067       6,430       36,340       16,506  
Rental     2,831       2,683       11,070       11,552  
Total cost of revenue     676,498       554,181       2,533,344       1,920,799  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     399,648       327,638       1,573,281       1,108,054  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       70,000       -  
Total operating expenses     1,076,146       881,819       4,176,625       3,028,853  
Income from operations     39,743       60,457       221,207       226,351  
Other (income) expense:                
Bargain purchase gain     -       132,559       3,514       132,559  
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net     547       -       59,772       -  
Other, net     (1,528 )     (17,552 )     (21,929 )     (67,368 )
Interest expense, net     (97,580 )     (41,620 )     (339,982 )     (133,114 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes     (58,818 )     133,844       (77,418 )     158,428  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (58,108 )     (17,938 )     (8,845 )     (33,538 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations     (710 )     151,782       (68,573 )     191,966  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     -       (4,613 )     -       171,822  
Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.   $ (710 )   $ 147,169     $ (68,573 )   $ 363,788  
                 
Amounts attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.:                
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (710 )   $ 151,782     $ (68,573 )   $ 191,966  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations:     -       (4,613 )     -       171,822  
Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.   $ (710 )   $ 147,169     $ (68,573 )   $ 363,788  
                 
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations                
Basic   $ (0.08 )   $ 3.71     $ (1.96 )   $ 4.56  
Diluted     (0.08 )     3.64       (1.96 )     4.48  
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Basic   $ (0.08 )   $ 3.60     $ (1.96 )   $ 8.83  
Diluted     (0.08 )     3.53       (1.96 )     8.67  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     37,147,507       40,284,349       39,309,855       40,199,681  
Diluted     37,147,507       41,081,519       39,309,855       40,964,182  
                                 



FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
         
         
    Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)   December 31, 2022   December 25, 2021
    (Audited)   (Audited)
Operating Activities        
Net income (loss)   $ (68,573 )   $ 363,788  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Provision for doubtful accounts for accounts receivable     136,978       8,878  
Goodwill impairment     70,000       -  
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges     85,363       72,765  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     17,327       48,552  
Amortization of secured debt discount     103,207       4,413  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,082       13,696  
Gain on sale-leaseback, bargain purchases, and sales of Company-owned stores, net     (66,078 )     (137,747 )
Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment     -       36,726  
Gain on divestiture of Liberty Tax     -       (188,092 )
Change in fair value of investment     23,662       31,773  
Deferred income taxes     (74,208 )     709  
Other, net     577       1,749  
Change in        
Accounts, notes, and interest receivable     (58,814 )     (10,396 )
Securitized accounts receivable     (50,359 )     (8,147 )
Income taxes receivable     4,117       (20,191 )
Other assets     (3,804 )     12,939  
Interest payable for secured debt     (70,667 )     3,089  
Accounts payable and accured expenses     (29,177 )     (12,215 )
Inventory     (64,663 )     (121,393 )
Deferred revenue     (7,396 )     5,073  
Net cash provided (used in) operating activities     (37,426 )     105,969  
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (53,984 )     (48,045 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment     273,605       12,872  
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired     (3,843 )     (1,063,811 )
Divestituture of business, net of cash and restricted cash sold     -       179,471  
Issuance of operating loans to franchisees     -       (17,749 )
Payments received on operating loans to franchisees     -       23,103  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     215,778       (914,159 )
Financing Activities        
Dividends paid     (111,728 )     (67,234 )
Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations     439,000       1,901,724  
Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations     (541,406 )     (1,261,455 )
Proceeds from secured debt obligations     382,133       400,000  
Repayment of secured debt obligations     (374,706 )     -  
Issuance of common stock     -       -  
Issuance of preferred stock     -       79,542  
Payments for repurchase of common stock     (172,455 )     -  
Principal payments of finance lease obligations     (2,673 )     -  
Payment for debt issue costs and prepayment penalty on extinguishment     (1,339 )     (102,652 )
Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation     (7,010 )     (191 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (390,184 )     949,734  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net     -       36  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (211,832 )     141,580  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     293,082       151,502  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year   $ 81,250     $ 293,082  
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure        
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds   $ 65,796     $ 42,154  
Cash paid for interest     81,158       91,623  
Cash paid for interest on secured debt     91,994       -  
Accrued capital expenditures     3,401       3,445  
Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax     -       74,073  
Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock     -       -  
Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities     7,333       756  
Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities     -       504  
         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25.8%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

December 31, 2022                                
                                 
    For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
($ In thousands)   Buddy's   Pet Supplies Plus   American Freight   Vitamin Shoppe
 		  Sylvan   Badcock   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 1,393   $ 14,126   $ (21,724 )   $ 4,030   $ 525     $ (38,599 )   $ 39,539     $ (710 )
Add back:                                
Interest expense     1,221     7,054     11,388       9,523     1,073       66,413       907       97,579  
Income tax expense (benefit)     484     4,907     (7,527 )     1,400     250       (10,742 )     (46,879 )     (58,107 )
Depreciation and amortization charges     769     5,801     2,964       7,748     1,902       1,293       -       20,477  
Total Adjustments     2,474     17,762     6,825       18,671     3,225       56,964       (45,972 )     59,949  
EBITDA     3,867     31,888     (14,899 )     22,701     3,750       18,365       (6,433 )     59,239  
Adjustments to EBITDA                                
Executive severance and related costs     -     220     797       -     -       19       -       1,036  
Litigation costs and settlements     -     -     5       215     380       -       -       600  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     -     2,049     (1,016 )     -     (61 )     -       935       1,907  
Corporate compliance costs     -     -     -       -     -       -       28       28  
Store closures     -     66     37       -     -       -       -       103  
Securitized accounts receivable interest income     -     -     -       -     -       (39,109 )     -       (39,109 )
Securitized accounts receivable bad debt reserve     -     -     -       -     -       42,447       -       42,447  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     -     -     -       -     -       (3,255 )     -       (3,255 )
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     -     -     -       -     -       -       -       -  
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment     -     1,598     277       604     -       205       -       2,684  
Goodwill impairment     -     -     -       -     -       -       -       -  
Integration costs     -     345     67       -     -       (3,458 )     -       (3,046 )
Divestiture costs     -     -     -       -     -       1,065       -       1,065  
Acquisition costs     -     29     -       -     -       -       -       29  
Loss on investment in equity securities     -     -     -       -     -       -       1,525       1,525  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -     -     -       -     -       -       -       -  
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net     -     -     -       -     -       -       -       -  
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     -     4,307     167       819     319       (2,086 )     2,488       6,014  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,867   $ 36,195   $ (14,732 )   $ 23,520   $ 4,069     $ 16,279     $ (3,945 )   $ 65,253  
                                 



December 31, 2022                                
                                 
    For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
($ In thousands)   Buddy's   Pet Supplies Plus   American Freight   Vitamin Shoppe
 		  Sylvan   Badcock   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 6,439   $ 43,806   $ (103,426 )   $ 57,060     $ 1,127   $ (38,064 )   $ (35,515 )   $ (68,573 )
Add back:                                
Interest expense     3,844     22,206     35,494       29,909       3,391     243,046       2,092       339,982  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,237     15,216     (11,592 )     19,820       792     (12,592 )     (22,726 )     (8,845 )
Depreciation and amortization charges     3,040     23,280     10,798       28,836       7,974     8,014       -       81,942  
Total Adjustments     9,121     60,702     34,700       78,565       12,157     238,468       (20,634 )     413,079  
EBITDA     15,560     104,508     (68,726 )     135,625       13,284     200,404       (56,149 )     344,506  
Adjustments to EBITDA                                
Executive severance and related costs     -     409     797       -       -     684       -       1,890  
Litigation costs and settlements     55     -     868       962       380     -       (1,739 )     526  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     209     6,936     (816 )     -       219     -       14,874       21,422  
Corporate compliance costs     -     -     -       -       -     -       608       608  
Store closures     -     402     366       -       -     -       575       1,342  
Securitized accounts receivable interest income     -     -     -       -       -     (192,920 )     -       (192,920 )
Securitized accounts receivable bad debt reserve     -     -     -       -       -     144,402       -       144,402  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     -     -     -       -       -     (7,841 )     -       (7,841 )
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     -     -     -       -       -     -       -       -  
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment   -     1,598     1,014       604       -     205       -       3,422  
Goodwill impairment     -     -     70,000       -       -     -       -       70,000  
Integration costs     -     675     194       -       18     (3,161 )     -       (2,274 )
Divestiture costs     -     -     -       -       -     4,079       -       4,079  
Acquisition costs     -     177     14       -       -     782       5,294       6,267  
Loss on investment in equity securities     -     -     -       -       -     -       23,671       23,671  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -     -     -       -       -     (3,514 )     -       (3,514 )
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net     -     -     -       (2,273 )     -     (59,275 )     -       (61,548 )
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     264     10,197     72,437       (707 )     617     (116,559 )     43,283       9,532  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15,824   $ 114,705   $ 3,711     $ 134,918     $ 13,901   $ 83,845     $ (12,866 )   $ 354,038  
                                 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
($ In thousands except share count and per share data)   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share   $ (710 )     (0.02 )   $ (68,573 )   $ (1.74 )
Less: Preferred dividend declared     (2,129 )     (0.06 )     (8,514 )     (0.22 )
Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder     (2,839 )     (0.08 )     (77,087 )     (1.96 )
Add back:                
Executive severance and related costs     1,036       0.03       1,890       0.05  
Litigation costs and settlements     600       0.02       526       0.01  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     1,907       0.05       21,422       0.55  
Corporate compliance costs     28       -       608       0.02  
Store closures     103       -       1,342       0.03  
Securitized accounts receivable interest income     (39,109 )     (1.05 )     (192,920 )     (4.91 )
Securitized accounts receivable bad debt reserve     42,447       1.14       144,402       3.68  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     (3,255 )     (0.09 )     (7,841 )     (0.20 )
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     -       -       -       -  
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment     2,684       0.07       3,422       0.09  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       70,000       1.78  
Integration costs     (3,046 )     (0.08 )     (2,274 )     (0.06 )
Divestiture costs     1,065       0.03       4,079       0.10  
Acquisition costs     29       -       6,267       0.16  
Loss on investment in equity securities     1,525       0.04       23,671       0.60  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -       -       (3,514 )     (0.09 )
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net     -       -       (61,548 )     (1.57 )
Adjustments to EBITDA     6,014       0.16       9,532       0.24  
Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs     2,258       0.06       17,327       0.44  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles     4,137       0.11       16,898       0.43  
Securitized receivables interest expense     64,405       1.74       227,962       5.80  
Tax impact     (56,522 )     (1.52 )     (52,003 )     (1.32 )
Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income     -       -       -       -  
Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations   20,293       0.55       219,716       5.59  
Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations   $ 17,454     $ 0.47     $ 142,629     $ 3.63  
Basic weighted average shares         37,147,507           39,309,855  
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding         37,147,507           39,309,855  
                 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the Company’s stock repurchase program, including whether the Company will continue purchasing stock thereunder and the timing and amount thereof and its expectations and outlook for fiscal 2023. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.  The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew F. Kaminsky
EVP & Chief Administrative Officer
Franchise Group, Inc.
akaminsky@franchisegrp.com
(914) 939-5161


Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

