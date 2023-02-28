Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was approximately $1.1 billion, net loss from continuing operations was approximately $0.7 million or $0.08 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $65.3 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.47 per share. For the full fiscal year 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was approximately $4.4 billion, net loss from continuing operations was approximately $68.6 million or $1.96 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $354.0 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $3.63 per share.

On December 31, 2022, total cash on hand was approximately $80.8 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.1 billion. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock for approximately $95 million bringing total purchases under FRG’s buyback plan to 5.9 million shares. FRG finished fiscal 2022 with approximately 34.9 million shares outstanding, a reduction of shares outstanding of approximately 15% from the beginning of the fiscal year.

“Our financial performance in the fourth quarter was in line with the outlook we provided in November,” stated Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO. “Our franchising activity continued to accelerate across FRG in 2022. We finished the year with 259 new territories sold and a backlog across all brands of 482 locations. We expect organic growth in 2023 to drive increased EBITDA and cash flow.”

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Adjusted Net Adjusted Net Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) (In thousands) (In thousands) American Freight $ 216,328 $ (14,732 ) $ (21,724 ) $ 883,484 $ 3,711 $ (103,426 ) Vitamin Shoppe 292,820 23,520 4,030 1,206,824 134,918 57,060 Pet Supplies Plus 361,752 36,195 14,126 1,288,724 114,705 43,806 Buddy's 14,533 3,867 1,393 57,407 15,824 6,439 Sylvan Learning 11,236 4,069 525 42,336 13,901 1,127 Badcock 219,222 16,279 (38,599 ) 919,057 83,845 (38,064 ) Corporate - (3,945 ) 39,539 - (12,866 ) (35,515 ) Total $ 1,115,890 $ 65,253 $ (710 ) $ 4,397,832 $ 354,038 $ (68,573 )

Outlook

For fiscal 2023, FRG expects to generate revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, net loss of approximately $1.4 million or $0.04 per share, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $355 million and Non-GAAP EPS of approximately $2.90. From a reporting perspective, fiscal 2023 will include 52 weeks of operating results compared to fiscal 2022 which had 53 weeks of operating results creating a benefit of approximately $70 million in revenue and $11 million of Adjusted EBITDA. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 34.9 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 25.8%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information

Franchise Group will conduct a conference call on February 28th at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss its business and financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year. A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events page of Franchise Group’s website at www.franchisegrp.com. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (833) 630-1956. Participants should ask to be joined to the Franchise Group Inc. call. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Sylvan Learning and Wag N Wash. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 Assets (Audited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,783 $ 292,714 Current receivables, net 170,162 118,698 Current securitized receivables, net 292,913 369,567 Inventories, net 736,841 673,170 Current assets held for sale 8,528 - Other current assets 27,272 24,063 Total current assets 1,316,499 1,478,212 Property, plant, and equipment, net 223,718 449,886 Non-current receivables, net 11,735 11,755 Non-current securitized receivables, net 39,527 47,252 Goodwill 737,402 806,536 Intangible assets, net 116,799 127,951 Tradenames 222,703 222,687 Operating lease right-of-use assets 890,949 714,741 Investment in equity securities 11,587 35,249 Other non-current assets 59,493 18,902 Total assets $ 3,630,412 $ 3,913,171 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations, net $ 6,935 $ 183,924 Current installments of debt secured by accounts receivable, net 340,021 302,246 Current operating lease liabilities 179,519 173,101 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 376,895 410,552 Other current liabilities 40,541 50,833 Total current liabilities 943,911 1,120,656 Long-term obligations, net, excluding current installments 1,374,479 1,278,469 Non-current debt secured by accounts receivable, net 107,448 105,256 Non-current operating lease liabilities 720,474 557,071 Other non-current liabilities 62,720 88,888 Total liabilities 3,209,032 3,150,340 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized, 34,925,773 and 40,296,688 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively 349 403 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,541,125 and 4,541,125 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 311,069 475,396 Retained earnings 109,917 286,987 Total equity 421,380 762,831 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,630,412 $ 3,913,171







FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except share count and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Revenues: Product $ 978,231 $ 840,278 $ 3,832,291 $ 3,012,471 Service and other 130,295 94,445 535,961 209,103 Rental 7,363 7,553 29,580 33,630 Total revenues 1,115,889 942,276 4,397,832 3,255,204 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 663,600 545,068 2,485,934 1,892,741 Service and other 10,067 6,430 36,340 16,506 Rental 2,831 2,683 11,070 11,552 Total cost of revenue 676,498 554,181 2,533,344 1,920,799 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 399,648 327,638 1,573,281 1,108,054 Goodwill impairment - - 70,000 - Total operating expenses 1,076,146 881,819 4,176,625 3,028,853 Income from operations 39,743 60,457 221,207 226,351 Other (income) expense: Bargain purchase gain - 132,559 3,514 132,559 Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net 547 - 59,772 - Other, net (1,528 ) (17,552 ) (21,929 ) (67,368 ) Interest expense, net (97,580 ) (41,620 ) (339,982 ) (133,114 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (58,818 ) 133,844 (77,418 ) 158,428 Income tax expense (benefit) (58,108 ) (17,938 ) (8,845 ) (33,538 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (710 ) 151,782 (68,573 ) 191,966 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (4,613 ) - 171,822 Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ (710 ) $ 147,169 $ (68,573 ) $ 363,788 Amounts attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (710 ) $ 151,782 $ (68,573 ) $ 191,966 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations: - (4,613 ) - 171,822 Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ (710 ) $ 147,169 $ (68,573 ) $ 363,788 Income (loss) per share from continuing operations Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 3.71 $ (1.96 ) $ 4.56 Diluted (0.08 ) 3.64 (1.96 ) 4.48 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 3.60 $ (1.96 ) $ 8.83 Diluted (0.08 ) 3.53 (1.96 ) 8.67 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 37,147,507 40,284,349 39,309,855 40,199,681 Diluted 37,147,507 41,081,519 39,309,855 40,964,182







FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 (Audited) (Audited) Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (68,573 ) $ 363,788 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts for accounts receivable 136,978 8,878 Goodwill impairment 70,000 - Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 85,363 72,765 Amortization of deferred financing costs 17,327 48,552 Amortization of secured debt discount 103,207 4,413 Stock-based compensation expense 15,082 13,696 Gain on sale-leaseback, bargain purchases, and sales of Company-owned stores, net (66,078 ) (137,747 ) Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment - 36,726 Gain on divestiture of Liberty Tax - (188,092 ) Change in fair value of investment 23,662 31,773 Deferred income taxes (74,208 ) 709 Other, net 577 1,749 Change in Accounts, notes, and interest receivable (58,814 ) (10,396 ) Securitized accounts receivable (50,359 ) (8,147 ) Income taxes receivable 4,117 (20,191 ) Other assets (3,804 ) 12,939 Interest payable for secured debt (70,667 ) 3,089 Accounts payable and accured expenses (29,177 ) (12,215 ) Inventory (64,663 ) (121,393 ) Deferred revenue (7,396 ) 5,073 Net cash provided (used in) operating activities (37,426 ) 105,969 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (53,984 ) (48,045 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 273,605 12,872 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (3,843 ) (1,063,811 ) Divestituture of business, net of cash and restricted cash sold - 179,471 Issuance of operating loans to franchisees - (17,749 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees - 23,103 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 215,778 (914,159 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (111,728 ) (67,234 ) Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations 439,000 1,901,724 Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations (541,406 ) (1,261,455 ) Proceeds from secured debt obligations 382,133 400,000 Repayment of secured debt obligations (374,706 ) - Issuance of common stock - - Issuance of preferred stock - 79,542 Payments for repurchase of common stock (172,455 ) - Principal payments of finance lease obligations (2,673 ) - Payment for debt issue costs and prepayment penalty on extinguishment (1,339 ) (102,652 ) Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation (7,010 ) (191 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (390,184 ) 949,734 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net - 36 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (211,832 ) 141,580 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 293,082 151,502 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 81,250 $ 293,082 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 65,796 $ 42,154 Cash paid for interest 81,158 91,623 Cash paid for interest on secured debt 91,994 - Accrued capital expenditures 3,401 3,445 Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax - 74,073 Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock - - Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities 7,333 756 Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities - 504

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25.8%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

December 31, 2022 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe

Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,393 $ 14,126 $ (21,724 ) $ 4,030 $ 525 $ (38,599 ) $ 39,539 $ (710 ) Add back: Interest expense 1,221 7,054 11,388 9,523 1,073 66,413 907 97,579 Income tax expense (benefit) 484 4,907 (7,527 ) 1,400 250 (10,742 ) (46,879 ) (58,107 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 769 5,801 2,964 7,748 1,902 1,293 - 20,477 Total Adjustments 2,474 17,762 6,825 18,671 3,225 56,964 (45,972 ) 59,949 EBITDA 3,867 31,888 (14,899 ) 22,701 3,750 18,365 (6,433 ) 59,239 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 220 797 - - 19 - 1,036 Litigation costs and settlements - - 5 215 380 - - 600 Stock-based and long term executive compensation - 2,049 (1,016 ) - (61 ) - 935 1,907 Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 28 28 Store closures - 66 37 - - - - 103 Securitized accounts receivable interest income - - - - - (39,109 ) - (39,109 ) Securitized accounts receivable bad debt reserve - - - - - 42,447 - 42,447 W.S. Badcock financing operations - - - - - (3,255 ) - (3,255 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - - - Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment - 1,598 277 604 - 205 - 2,684 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - Integration costs - 345 67 - - (3,458 ) - (3,046 ) Divestiture costs - - - - - 1,065 - 1,065 Acquisition costs - 29 - - - - - 29 Loss on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 1,525 1,525 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - - - - - - - Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net - - - - - - - - Total Adjustments to EBITDA - 4,307 167 819 319 (2,086 ) 2,488 6,014 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,867 $ 36,195 $ (14,732 ) $ 23,520 $ 4,069 $ 16,279 $ (3,945 ) $ 65,253









December 31, 2022 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe

Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 6,439 $ 43,806 $ (103,426 ) $ 57,060 $ 1,127 $ (38,064 ) $ (35,515 ) $ (68,573 ) Add back: Interest expense 3,844 22,206 35,494 29,909 3,391 243,046 2,092 339,982 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,237 15,216 (11,592 ) 19,820 792 (12,592 ) (22,726 ) (8,845 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 3,040 23,280 10,798 28,836 7,974 8,014 - 81,942 Total Adjustments 9,121 60,702 34,700 78,565 12,157 238,468 (20,634 ) 413,079 EBITDA 15,560 104,508 (68,726 ) 135,625 13,284 200,404 (56,149 ) 344,506 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 409 797 - - 684 - 1,890 Litigation costs and settlements 55 - 868 962 380 - (1,739 ) 526 Stock-based and long term executive compensation 209 6,936 (816 ) - 219 - 14,874 21,422 Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 608 608 Store closures - 402 366 - - - 575 1,342 Securitized accounts receivable interest income - - - - - (192,920 ) - (192,920 ) Securitized accounts receivable bad debt reserve - - - - - 144,402 - 144,402 W.S. Badcock financing operations - - - - - (7,841 ) - (7,841 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - - - Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment - 1,598 1,014 604 - 205 - 3,422 Goodwill impairment - - 70,000 - - - - 70,000 Integration costs - 675 194 - 18 (3,161 ) - (2,274 ) Divestiture costs - - - - - 4,079 - 4,079 Acquisition costs - 177 14 - - 782 5,294 6,267 Loss on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 23,671 23,671 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - - - - (3,514 ) - (3,514 ) Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net - - - (2,273 ) - (59,275 ) - (61,548 ) Total Adjustments to EBITDA 264 10,197 72,437 (707 ) 617 (116,559 ) 43,283 9,532 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,824 $ 114,705 $ 3,711 $ 134,918 $ 13,901 $ 83,845 $ (12,866 ) $ 354,038

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended ($ In thousands except share count and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ (710 ) (0.02 ) $ (68,573 ) $ (1.74 ) Less: Preferred dividend declared (2,129 ) (0.06 ) (8,514 ) (0.22 ) Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder (2,839 ) (0.08 ) (77,087 ) (1.96 ) Add back: Executive severance and related costs 1,036 0.03 1,890 0.05 Litigation costs and settlements 600 0.02 526 0.01 Stock-based and long term executive compensation 1,907 0.05 21,422 0.55 Corporate compliance costs 28 - 608 0.02 Store closures 103 - 1,342 0.03 Securitized accounts receivable interest income (39,109 ) (1.05 ) (192,920 ) (4.91 ) Securitized accounts receivable bad debt reserve 42,447 1.14 144,402 3.68 W.S. Badcock financing operations (3,255 ) (0.09 ) (7,841 ) (0.20 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment 2,684 0.07 3,422 0.09 Goodwill impairment - - 70,000 1.78 Integration costs (3,046 ) (0.08 ) (2,274 ) (0.06 ) Divestiture costs 1,065 0.03 4,079 0.10 Acquisition costs 29 - 6,267 0.16 Loss on investment in equity securities 1,525 0.04 23,671 0.60 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - (3,514 ) (0.09 ) Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net - - (61,548 ) (1.57 ) Adjustments to EBITDA 6,014 0.16 9,532 0.24 Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs 2,258 0.06 17,327 0.44 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,137 0.11 16,898 0.43 Securitized receivables interest expense 64,405 1.74 227,962 5.80 Tax impact (56,522 ) (1.52 ) (52,003 ) (1.32 ) Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income - - - - Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations 20,293 0.55 219,716 5.59 Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 17,454 $ 0.47 $ 142,629 $ 3.63 Basic weighted average shares 37,147,507 39,309,855 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 37,147,507 39,309,855

