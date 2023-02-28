Magnite Appoints David Buonasera to Chief Technology Officer

Ad Tech Veteran and SpringServe CTO Assumes Top Tech Role

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced the appointment of David Buonasera as its Chief Technology Officer. Buonasera joined Magnite in 2021 when the company acquired SpringServe, the video ad serving platform he co-founded. Most recently, Buonasera has led Magnite’s engineering efforts for CTV and served as a member of the company’s Office of the CTO. In his new role, he will oversee Magnite’s global technology organization, platforms, and infrastructure, reporting to its President and CEO, Michael Barrett.



“David is a phenomenal leader and technologist,” said Barrett. “For nearly two years at Magnite, he’s proven his capabilities not just as a visionary and strategist, but as an agile operator who gets things done and moves at the speed our clients require. The executive team and I are thrilled to partner with him as we continue to build Magnite into the industry’s leading sell-side ad tech company.”

Buonasera has more than a decade of advertising technology experience. In 2016, he helped found SpringServe, scaling the company to a leader in video ad serving with an impressive global client list. Before SpringServe, Buonasera was one of the first employees at AppNexus, where he spearheaded the creation of their data processing systems and optimization algorithms.

"I'm honored to be leading technology at Magnite," said Buonasera. "This company has built one of the strongest technology stacks and organizations in the business, and with the recent announcement of Magnite Streaming, we're just beginning to deliver a new wave of innovation, value, and usability for our clients. I look forward to working closely with Michael and the team to make our vision for Magnite a reality.”

