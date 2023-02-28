Submit Release
PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP; “PMV Pharma”), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences in March.

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (March 6-8, 2023)
Format:
 Tumor Diagnostic Development Corporate Panel
Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time: 9:10 – 10:20 AM ET
   
Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 13-15, 2023)
Format:
 Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 8 AM ET
   

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Winston Kung
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
investors@pmvpharma.com

Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications
kathy@greigcommunications.com


