Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,080 in the last 365 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter on Compliance") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on February 28, 2023, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

According to the Notification Letter on Compliance, the staff of Nasdaq has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from February 13, 2023 through February 27, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater, and the Company has regained compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (“BET”) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BET inhibitor) and VYN202 (selective-BET inhibitor), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

VYNE Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more