Analog Devices Adopts PDF Solutions’ End-to-End Big Data Analytics Solution

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced today that Analog Devices, Inc. is standardizing and centralizing production and new product development data on PDF Solutions’ unified Big Data Analytics platform. Analog Devices has selected PDF Solutions’ Exensio Manufacturing Analytics and Exensio Test Operations as its backend worldwide data management and analytics solution, deployed in the Exensio cloud environment.



Centralized Big Data systems such as Exensio enable one source of truth, helping to eliminate data handling conflicts and redundancies. A solution like the Exensio Big Data Analytics Platform facilitates an ecosystem of real-time visibility and control, allowing customers to disposition issues at back-end test that has the potential to positively impact yield, quality, and throughput.

“We are looking forward to PDF Solutions being a key partner in helping us to make better use of our data,” said Michael O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Test Technology & Systems Group at Analog Devices. “We expect that the Exensio technology platform will enable Analog Devices to standardize and harmonize data and processes across our backend operations.”

“We are very happy to continue our support and work with Analog Devices, and to bring them into a dedicated Exensio cloud environment,” said Said Akar, GM and VP of the Exensio Analytics Group at PDF Solutions. “This relationship is important to achieve next-level business objectives. Combining Exensio Manufacturing Analytics and Exensio Test Operations on a single platform, with an analysis-ready database and our DEX network, which is intended to provide OSAT connectivity from around the world, is designed to deliver critical information consolidated on the Exensio platform.”

