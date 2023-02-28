Surface Oncology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a Novel Immuno-Oncology (IO) panel discussion at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference taking place at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.



The panel discussion will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET, and a live audio webcast of the session may be accessed by visiting the Events page on the Investors & Media section of the Surface Oncology website. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available following the discussion.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned programs; SRF388, a Phase 2 program which targets IL-27, and SRF114, a Phase 1 program which selectively depletes regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8. In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies; a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

