Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,085 in the last 365 days.

Surface Oncology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a Novel Immuno-Oncology (IO) panel discussion at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference taking place at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. 

The panel discussion will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET, and a live audio webcast of the session may be accessed by visiting the Events page on the Investors & Media section of the Surface Oncology website. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available following the discussion.

About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned programs; SRF388, a Phase 2 program which targets IL-27, and SRF114, a Phase 1 program which selectively depletes regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8. In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies; a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contact
Scott Young
(617) 865-3250
syoung@surfaceoncology.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Surface Oncology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more