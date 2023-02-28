Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,046 in the last 365 days.

UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and through the “Investors and Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations.”

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Evoke Canale
Katherine Smith
Katherine.smith@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Unity Biotechnology, Inc


Primary Logo

You just read:

UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more