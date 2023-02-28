Dr. Sydney Ceruto Founder of MindLAB Neuroscience

Dr. Sydney Ceruto is now offering neuroscience-based coaching after her recent on-set series experience further solidifies her leading authority in the field.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindLAB Neuroscience Founder Dr. Sydney Ceruto Opens New Office in Los Angeles, California, Following Recent Experience on HBO Series on Neuroscience and Brain-Based Coaching

Los Angeles, California - MindLAB Neuroscience, a leading provider of neuroscience-based coaching, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Los Angeles, California, led by the visionary founder, Dr. Sydney Ceruto. This expansion marks the company's continued commitment to providing cutting-edge neuroscience-based coaching to individuals and organizations alike.

Dr. Ceruto, a respected leader in the field of neuroscience, brings over 20 years of experience to MindLAB Neuroscience. She holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and a Master's degree in Applied Neuroscience and is recognized as a pioneer in the application of neuroscience to coaching and leadership development.

"I am excited to bring MindLAB Neuroscience's groundbreaking approach to coaching and leadership development to Los Angeles," said Dr. Ceruto. "Our team of experts is dedicated to helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential through neuroscience-based coaching that leverages the latest research in brain science."

Dr. Ceruto's recent experience working on the set of a new series on neuroscience and brain-based coaching has further solidified her reputation as a leading authority in this field. The series, set to air later this year, explores the intersection of neuroscience and coaching and features insights from some of the most respected experts in the field.

"Working on the HBO series was an incredible opportunity to share my passion for neuroscience and coaching with a wider audience," said Dr. Ceruto. "I am honored to have been a part of this project and look forward to continuing to promote the benefits of neuroscience-based coaching."

As the demand for neuroscience-based coaching continues to grow, MindLAB Neuroscience's expansion to Los Angeles allows individuals and organizations in the area to access the company's innovative approach to coaching and leadership development. The new office will offer various services, including one-on-one coaching, team coaching, and leadership development programs.

About MindLAB Neuroscience

MindLAB Neuroscience is a leading provider of neuroscience-based coaching and leadership development services. Led by founder Dr. Sydney Ceruto, the company's team of experts leverages the latest research in brain science to help individuals and organizations achieve their full potential. MindLAB Neuroscience offers a range of services, including one-on-one coaching, team coaching, and leadership development programs.

For more information about MindLAB Neuroscience, please visit the company's website at mindlabneuroscience.com.