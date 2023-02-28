NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet March 8 and 9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9, 2023 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. The public may attend in person or via remote access.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Committee Meetings

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Full Commission Meeting

Meeting information may be found at the Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Management Commission webpage.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.