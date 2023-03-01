NEXCOM Powers New Identity Verification Technology Improving Border Security Experiences for Travelers
Border Control Solutions Driven by NEXCOM’s Fanless Visual Edge Computer Speed Up Biometric Verification
NEXCOM is helping reduce wait times and improve border security procedures with new AI-recognition technology”FREMONT, CA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of digital signage appliances, announced today launch of industry-leading automated border control solutions powered by the NEXCOM NDiS B561 fanless visual edge computer. In response to expanding border control technology requirements worldwide, the NDiS B561 delivers reliable, efficient high-performance visual edge computing to power artificial intelligence (AI)-backed security screening applications.
“NEXCOM is helping reduce wait times and improve border security procedures with new AI-recognition technology powered by the NEXCOM NDiS B561 fanless visual edge computer,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Advanced biometric verification via passport, facial recognition, and fingerprinting is now available at eGates around the world, improving security checks at airports and ports for busy travelers.”
Backed by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Intel® 600 series chipset, and Intel® integrated UHD 770 graphics engine, NEXCOM’s NDiS B561 fanless visual edge computer helps border security agencies reduce labor costs and improve efficiencies. Powering up to three HDMI ports for three 4k2k independent displays and eight USB 3.2 for cameras, fingerprint scanners, passport scanners, and other peripherals – the fanless computer delivers more intuitive and convenient border crossing experiences for travelers. The visual edge computer connects seamlessly to border control systems via WAN, utilizing LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, 4G, 5G, and AI recognition technology to validate a traveler’s identity using cameras and scanners.
“Delivering dependable technology solutions that our customers need is our top priority at NEXCOM,” said Peter Yang. “The I/Os and chassis of the NDiS B561 were designed to meet the specific demands of border security teams, offering customized solutions that fit these unique users’ application demands.”
Features
• Support 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 LGA socket type embedded processor, up to 35W
• Intel® Q670E
• Intel® integrated UHD graphic engine driven by Xe architecture
• Support 3 independent 4K2K@60Hz display output. HDMI 2.1 resolution supports up to 8K@60Hz
• 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0
• 8 x USB 3.2, 4 x COM
• 1 x GbE LAN, 2 x 2.5G GbE LAN (PoE for B561-PoE)
• Support M.2 Key B/E/M
• Support extended temperature -20~60°C (B561 only)
• Fanless design
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
