DHS Accepting Applications for Home and Community-Based Services Grants Supporting Quality and Innovation

For Immediate Release February 27, 2023 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has opened applications for $15 million in grant funding to support Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS). HCBS help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in their community. This is the second time Medicaid HCBS providers and agencies in Wisconsin are eligible to apply for between $25,000 to $1 million in grant funding. DHS will select projects that strengthen the HCBS system and support quality and innovation in the delivery of HCBS to older adults or those who have disabilities.

“The projects we awarded in the first round are underway and already seeing results,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “We are excited to be offering another opportunity to fund more creative ideas that will benefit people who get home and community-based services and their families.”

Information about how to apply, along with examples of eligible projects, is available on the HCBS Grants webpage. Applications are due March 21. Grant funds will be distributed geographically across the state in urban and rural areas and support diverse organizations and populations, including members and their families, as well as HCBS providers and their employees. Examples of how grants may be used include:

Supporting organizations and providers as they recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developing and implementing specialized training for direct care workers and managers.

Helping people with intellectual, developmental, and other significant disabilities find and retain work.

Implementing innovative initiatives to address the HCBS workforce crisis.

Improving person-centered planning and implementation.

Increasing specialized care, services, and engagement for people with dementia, autism, children’s long-term care needs, or other disabilities.

Expanding the use of technology and telehealth by assisting HCBS providers with supplies and equipment.

Reducing disparities and improving access to a diverse and culturally competent pool of HCBS providers.

Developing other innovative ideas to improve HCBS services

The HCBS grant program is one of nine initiatives that DHS is implementing with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

This funding follows an initial round of grants in late 2022, which awarded $17.3 million to 69 organizations to enhance, expand, and strengthen HCBS across the state. See the Medicaid HCBS Grant Awards Dashboard for a list of the first grant awardees, project descriptions, and objectives.