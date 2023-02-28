U.S.-Uzbekistan Relations

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992, the United States and Uzbekistan have developed a broad-based relationship, cooperating in such areas as border and regional security programs, economic relations, political and civil society issues, and English language training. Uzbekistan is important to U.S. interests in ensuring stability, prosperity, and security in the broader Central Asian region. Regional threats include illegal narcotics, trafficking in persons, terrorism, and violent extremism. Uzbekistan is a key partner in the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and it continues to support the country through provision of electricity, economic assistance, and infrastructure development.

Bilateral Economic Relations

Uzbekistan has signed a trade and investment framework agreement with the United States and other Central Asian countries, establishing a regional forum to discuss ways to improve investment climates and expand trade within Central Asia. Uzbekistan’s trade with the United States grew from $277 million in 2020 to $424.6 million in 2021, making the United States Uzbekistan’s 16th largest trade partner.

U.S. Assistance to Uzbekistan

Since 1992, the U.S. has provided approximately $1.8 billion in foreign assistance to Uzbekistan.U.S. assistance in Uzbekistan improves livelihoods of citizens through support to enhance overall economic conditions and boost investment in key sectors, adds value to horticulture products, diversifies economic markets, and addresses the threats of infectious disease and transnational crime. Assistance also targets at increasing citizen access to justice and government decision-making, promoting the rule of law, public education reform, defense cooperation, and encouraging government efforts that ensure respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Uzbekistan’s Membership in International Organizations

The United States and Uzbekistan cooperate in the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and through the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. Uzbekistan is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Partnership for Peace and an observer to the World Trade Organization, which it is now preparing to join.