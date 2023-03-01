Cherry Blossom Streaming Cameras Now LIVE
Monitor the historic trees for a predicted early bloom – due to rising temperaturesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trust for the National Mall and the National Cherry Blossom Festival are thrilled to announce #BloomCam and #MonumentCam are now LIVE as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Bloom Watch (https://nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/bloom-watch/). The LIVE feeds from the Tidal Basin allow people from around the world to virtually view the beloved blossoming cherry trees in real time through peak bloom. Peak bloom is predicted to be early this year, a result of rising temperatures this winter in Washington, DC. Each year, nearly one million people in 100 countries around the world enjoy this virtual view of the cherry blossoms.
#BloomCam and #MonumentCam - in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS) and EarthCam (https://www.earthcam.com/) - are streaming live on the Trust for the National Mall website at bloomcam.org during Bloom Watch. The cameras, including #BloomCam, located at the top of the new Salamander DC (https://www.salamanderdc.com/), provide around-the-clock views of the cherry trees along the National Mall Tidal Basin. Additional videos available at this site include #BudCam - a highlight reel from previous blooms showing the life cycle of the flower from bud to blossom and a timelapse of the trees blooming in 2022.
“The blooming of Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms ushers in the arrival of spring for viewers around the world and symbolizes hope, renewal, peace, and friendship. So many people have meaningful memories connected to this annual tradition. We’re thrilled to provide these virtual views of the trees in bloom on BloomCam.org,” explains Catherine Townsend, President & CEO of the Trust for the National Mall. “While visiting BloomCam.org, visitors can learn about our Adopt a Cherry Tree campaign that helps the National Park Service care for these ionic trees, facing the challenges of climate change and advanced age – to ensure they bloom for the next generation,” Townsend adds.
The goal of #BloomCam, #MonumentCam and #BudCam is to build awareness and a wider community of support for the long-term care and upkeep of the more than 3,700 cherry trees on the National Mall. Facing effects of the changing climate, heavy foot traffic and the rising sea level and daily flooding, the trees, now in their 112th years on the Tidal Basin, need care and attention now more than ever. Year-round maintenance (pruning, feeding and watering) is important to keep the trees, buds and blossoms healthy and thriving for generations to come.
The Trust, in partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, is working to grow the Cherry Tree Endowment to $3.7 million through their Adopt a Cherry Tree Campaign to ensure the iconic trees are properly maintained for years to come. People can donate online at Bloomcam.org. This year, the Trust is also tapping a select group of high-profile Ambassadors to help with fundraising and awareness-building efforts.
“We are proud to partner with the Trust for the National Mall again to make Bloom Watch a special experience for people in the DC area and across the globe. It’s a wonderful way to build on our traditional, in-person events including the popular National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, Pedalpalooza, and the Blossom Kite Festival and we hope that everyone who celebrates the blossoms - in person and from afar – and also supports the Adopt a Cherry Tree Campaign,” said Diana Mayhew, President of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Available in person at Tidal Basin, on the phone, or via Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
Catherine Townsend, President/CEO of the Trust for the National Mall can talk about #BloomCam, #MonumentCam and why it is critical to focus on protecting this national treasure by raising funds to fully care for, manage, and replace the cherry trees.
Diana Mayhew, President and CEO, National Cherry Blossom Festival can discuss the Festival’s events March 20-April 16 and its support of the Adopt a Tree campaign.
Mike Litterst, Chief of Communications and Spokesperson, National Mall and Memorial Parks can talk about peak bloom.
MEDIA KIT:
Visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1mh2xuwaownjtrk/AACqNuzEoeCgMk5N9TsfMl67a?dl=0 for photos and video of the Cherry Trees throughout the year and the maintenance work done on them, a graphic with Cherry Tree facts and soundbites with an arborist explaining the work that’s required to keep the Cherry Trees healthy and Catherine Townsend about the Adopt a Tree campaign. Any or all of this content can be downloaded, printed or aired by media.
ABOUT THE TRUST FOR THE NATIONAL MALL: As the leading nonprofit, nonpartisan philanthropic partner of the National Park Service dedicated to restoring, enriching and preserving the National Mall, the Trust brings expertise, private funding and in-kind support to ensure that the National Mall endures and evolves as a vibrant space for all. To learn more and to support our mission visit www.nationalmall.org | information@nationalmall.org | @thenationalmall
Laura Evans Manatos
Laura Evans Media
+1 301-379-6028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram