Genetec and Axis Communications transform physical access control with introduction of Axis Powered by Genetec

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Axis Communications that will see the introduction of Axis Powered by Genetec, the industry’s first enterprise-level access control offering that combines Genetec access control software with Axis network door controllers in a single easy-to-deploy all-in-one offering.

With inventory available globally and offered exclusively through the Genetec™ Certified network of channel partners, Axis Powered by Genetec combines the Genetec Synergis™ access control software with the AXIS A1210 and AXIS A1610 network door controllers.

Integrators will benefit from easy-to-deploy hardware pre-loaded with the industry’s most innovative access control software, removing friction associated with traditional software/hardware integrations. Moreover, devices in the Axis Powered by Genetec program benefit from continuous delivery of product and firmware improvements, new features, and important cyber security updates – all from two of the industry’s leading innovators.

“Axis and Genetec share a trusted partnership based on a long history of collaboration and development ingenuity,” stated Michel Chalouhi, Vice President of Global Sales at Genetec Inc. “We are proud to work with Axis as the premier partner in our new Powered by Genetec program. Our shared focus on delivering powerful and creative solutions to meet customer needs has underpinned the development of this sophisticated enterprise-level access control technology delivered in a streamlined, easy-to-acquire-and-deploy offering.”

“Axis and Genetec have a history of collaborative innovation. The new Axis Powered by Genetec solution exemplifies this relationship by truly integrating best-of-breed hardware and software thereby enhancing installation and maintenance while also boosting cybersecurity," said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas Axis Communications. “Our longstanding and trusted partnership with Genetec means integrators and end users can rely on this solution to deliver continual innovation, quality, and value for a wide range of physical access control needs.”

Axis Powered by Genetec combines hardware and software in one unit which simplifies the installation process, reduces maintenance, and brings built-in cybersecurity features at both the hardware and software levels. The open platform solution expands the Genetec ecosystem of non-proprietary systems while providing customers with more flexibility to scale as their physical security needs evolve.

“Harnessing the power of computing at the edge will become essential in modern system architecture,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Research and Development at Genetec Inc. “As we reach the limits of Moore’s Law, initiatives that distribute processing into containerized, hybrid edge/core structures will act to increase available computing power for complex applications. Initiatives such as Axis Powered by Genetec are at the forefront of such innovation and mark the beginning of other edge initiatives at Genetec.”

Genetec will be introducing select Powered by Genetec offerings across a range of edge devices in the coming quarters.

Genetec Certified channel partners will have access to part numbers and ready-to-ship inventory in April. For more information about Axis Powered by Genetec please visit: https://www.genetec.com/a/axis-powered-by-genetec

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

