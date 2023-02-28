Konica Minolta Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List

Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year in the Elite 150 Category

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named All Covered, its IT Services Division to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category for 2023. The annual list identifies the leading service providers in North America, whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

“We are delighted to have once again earned a coveted place on CRN’s Elite 150 list of top technology providers,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “This recognition reflects the depth of our industry-specific experience, expertise and commitment to helping our clients succeed at reaching their full potential for digital transformation with customized IT solutions based on their unique needs, challenges and opportunities.”

This is All Covered’s eighth time on the list and fourth consecutive year in the Elite 150 category, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. Two other categories comprise the list: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; and the Managed Security 100, made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

All Covered offers a full range of IT services and managed IT support across the entire IT spectrum, from network design to helpdesk support, with customized services to fit any business’ needs. The company supports its clients by optimizing resources, maintaining infrastructure, migrating to cloud services and more, with a special focus on IT security to protect data, safeguard documents and comply with fast-changing regulations. All Covered can provide comprehensive IT support for day-to-day business needs, or assist internal IT personnel with supplemental support in specific areas.

“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.

The MSP 500 list can be found on CRN’s website.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

