Paris World Women Forum Unifies 70+ Social Good Thought Leaders for World Peace on March 8 International Women's Day

Kristen Thomasino is a keynote speaker for this global event, sharing ideas for peace from the social good leaders identified in "The Social Good Magazine."

The global economy becomes an opportune place for the next generation to prioritize peace and prosperity.” — Kristen Thomasino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris, France will be the host city for the international World Women Forum on March 8 through March 9th, 2023. On International Womens Day, a collection of people focused on social good will gather to share ideas about how to improve our world. This event is being hosted by Star-Icon Conferences, and aspects of the conference will be shared via live stream and in recorded segments posted after the event on "The Social Good Magazine Show." Viewers can watch coverage of this historic event at www.socialgoodmagazine.com.

Kristen Thomasino, 22 Time Author & Brain Fog recovery patient, will unite with 70+ thought leaders in Paris, France, for the World Women Forum 2023 to assist Miss Ukraine’s call for Global Peace on International Women’s Day.

Thomasino Media has recently partnered with Star-Icon Conferences to highlight and share Kristen Thomasino’s top learnings from "The Social Good Magazine" series, her data science journey around managing her Fibromyalgia, recovering her mobility from an accident falling down 15 feet of stairs, and vision for the new economy. She has recently published her personal health case insights in “Discipline, Rigor & Accountability” and a data science journal of top insights, “KT’s Casebooks, The Science Journal.” In addition, the Data Scientist is a keynote speaker for the World Women Forum 2023 in Paris, France.

She will share her presentation on "Why Social Good Technology and Fintech can enable affordable goods and services access to improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

As global economists, humanitarians, and thought leaders continue to focus on concepts that can further social good, the global economy becomes an opportune place for the next generation to prioritize peace and prosperity. This platform provides new opportunities for worldwide cooperation and sustainability; and helps create a brighter future for us all.

Thomasino shared, "This conference in Paris on International Women’s Day is an excellent opportunity to highlight the many great leaders and solutions I’ve found while studying the current issues while residing in Los Angeles, California. A global economy enabled by international trade will help usher in the next era of peace and prosperity that all our countries seek. Technology and our ability to communicate rapidly will allow us to help others see solutions that work in other communities successfully. At this time, we have a great opportunity not only to grow entrepreneurship and impact the level of suffering across humanity. This conference is met with seventy-plus leaders on diverse topics to help empower and engage humanity. I am excited to travel to Paris, France, as the granddaughter of a World War Two Decorated D-Day Day 5 army veteran and daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel Legion of Merit recipient for the United States army. Peace is always a priority to me as a civilian and always will be as we work on solutions that enable prosperity in our communities worldwide. I’m excited to share the learnings that we’ve had in America and the great minds that have assembled for the Global Think Tank for Social Good and Peace. I want to learn from the other worldwide speakers scheduled what else is being done to win and find participants for the next volume of The Social Good Magazine.”

Her presentation will inspire the data-driven ideas necessary to navigate our increasingly complex political landscape while impacting global healthcare outcomes. As Thomasino puts it: “We are all striving towards a common goal—to better humanity."

The Social Good Magazine highlights various community examples where high cooperation is necessary for survival. It is essential in humanity we play a role in stewarding our world and assisting others when we can. Our veterans can never be forgotten, and we must monitor how we perform for this community. Veterans from various branches of the United States military assembled to share insights on improving conditions in The Social Good Magazine. Thomasino emphasizes, "People who commit to sacrifice their lives to protect others should be celebrated and admired. The stories of unity and service I encountered while creating volume 2 are heroic and the voices that need to be amplified in these times. This issue also includes interviews with veterans, like Army veteran Kristal Kent from Ohio, Army veteran Norman Lawler, Marine veteran Brian Alvarado, Army veteran Brandi Anderson, Army veteran Jessica Miles, Army veteran Magda Ballestero Mayo, Army veteran Robert Reynolds, Marine veteran Ezequiel De Anda, five-time Purple Heart Army veteran of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Andrew Shelton, Oath the Country Foundation founder Dr. Justin Gracieux, who have made an impact in their communities, and specifically for some at the VA Hospital of West Los Angeles, as well as insights about mental health, nutrition, and housing. I am so excited to amplify the lessons of these fine people.”

The veterans' focus was inspired by Thomasino’s family history of military service. Vincent Thomasino was drafted in World War II to serve as a machine gunner and is highlighted as a historical example to teach others about the realities of war. Kristen Thomasino was recently selected to be on the Board of Advisors for the Soldiers of America to join others like Dr. E. Lance McCarthy and Marie Y. Lemelle to support ending homelessness in Los Angeles and beyond. Thomasino commented, "These efforts have been focused on ways that people in the private sector can help local mayors and governors rapidly provide options for challenging community solutions. Partnerships with various community members, chambers of commerce, visitors bureaus, and associations are critical for moving forward with civil reform and maintaining safety in the city. Presidents, Governors, Mayors, civil servants, and law enforcement can't do it all. To thrive for our complex societies that enable the levels of entertainment and the arts we have achieved in years prior and now in Los Angeles requires various groups of people willing to be stewards and invest.” Marie Y. Lemelle is an example of social good highlighted in the magazine. She and 40 other diverse women, including Mayor Karen Bass, are being honored Friday by the Cultural Inclusion Foundation at the Culturally Diverse Women Making a Difference Awards Dinner to Honor 40 Women in Celebration of International Women's Month and Benefit NAMI Urban LA.

The resurgence of our entertainment industry is vital for our world.

Being in France, it’s essential to continue "The Social Good Magazine's" study of the birthplace of the safe burlesque movement and to highlight the outstanding entrepreneurship in America, where American burlesque is now rising in popularity with dance performance groups like Honey Burlesque led by Scarlett Snow, which perform at Rose Garcia hosted and Leslie Ortiz produced events in Los Angeles. Opportunities for performers to travel abroad affordably are important as we continue to spread the ideals of shared community and investing in self-love.

The Ukraine-Russia War inspired creator Kristen Thomasino to seek out specific gatherings of global humanitarians to create a go-to guide of examples of social good to help humanity. As a result, Thomasino has partnered with Miss Ukraine to amplify her call for others to help the Ukrainian and Russian people find peace. Economic unrest is something that can be improved worldwide through improving global trade. Thomasino highlighted, "Tourism is how we bring about cultural diversity and create new jobs. Safe and affordable travel is necessary to develop new avenues for revenue creation. Mike Howren’s team is one example highlighted that's helping Chambers of Commerce and Visitors Bureaus grow tourism for the last 18+ years. The new economy empowers individuals to invest in self-love and strengthen the human body. These are principles everyone in humanity can support. I am excited to join 70 other thought leaders in Paris to share the ideas captured in The Social Good Magazine. The social good warriors I've assembled in these volumes are the types of leadership others can model after. Moving forward, the support of the arts and entertainment will continue to flourish when we strengthen the foundations of our communities. Great minds like global economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, global publicist Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, residential real estate expert Rose Garcia, and entertainment genius Raffles van Exel of Artists for Global Unity, whose song "Why Oh Why " hit the top of the charts, are finding ways to lift up others and act for peace.

"Why Oh Why" has been a #1 hit on the College Charts and ranked on the Top 30 Billboard. It's climbed to #1 in the Digital Radio Tracker Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart.

Other Community Stewards like Leslie Ortiz, Metrisa Rene, Ph.D., Army Veteran Kristal Kent, Human Rights Advocates NiK Kacy and Olga Rechdouni Miss Ukraine, Alison Freed of Cherry Bomb, Eden and Jay of Preciosa Nights, Morgan Hildebrand and Jess Weiner, plus free speech stewards Nate Lovell and Brian Sonia-Wallace and others are finding ways to help others feel seen and find community. "

This Paris conference on International Women’s Day supplies a great platform to emphasize public relations and global trade initiatives, which will help elevate current global initiatives and foster a positive culture of global collaboration. Furthermore, with the worldwide community participating in various aspects of global improvement, entrepreneurs have a meaningful option to become change-makers in the lives of others.

Thomasino concludes, "The opportunities to share ideas and ways to achieve positive outcomes through social good are clear. The leadership exhibited in The Social Good Magazine will be shared worldwide in Paris. I look forward to engaging with 70+ international minds to share the concepts of these minds I have purposefully assembled as guides for humanity. “

About Kristen Thomasino

Kristen is an accomplished Data Scientist, Humanitarian, 22x Author, photographer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Thomasino Media LLC, a media company & Chief Buddy Officer & CEO of Buddytown Consulting LLC, a global consulting services company headquartered in Los Angeles. Currently running an active multi-year Social Good campaign focused on Peace, Love, Health & Prosperity to address current events worldwide. www.kristenthomasino.com

About Thomasino Media LLC

Thomasino Media LLC is on a mission to help the world become more understanding and kind by supplying thought-provoking content that encourages people to gain insight into others' perspectives. Each piece of media serves as an invitation for people to step out of their own lives and explore life from many points of view, with the goal being creating compassionate humans who cherish Social Good in all areas. Join us today on this inspiring journey! Join the Social Good Movement! Learn more at www.thomasinomedia.com and follow us on Instagram @thomasinomedia.

