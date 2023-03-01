Next Level Aviation Announces the Hire of Rick Sanford as SVP-Engine Programs to Expand Jet Engine Expertise

SUNRISE , FL, USA, March 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Level Aviation (NLA) is pleased to announce the addition of Richard J. “Rick” Sanford as Senior Vice President-Engine Programs. Rick recently joined Next Level Aviation to help grow NLA’s newly established Engine Group focusing on the trading, disassembly and short-term leasing of commercial aircraft jet engines.

Rick is a seasoned and highly-respected industry veteran with 38 years of experience in the commercial aviation aftermarket, 35 years of that at Pratt & Whitney with the last 25 in the division known as Commercial Serviceable Assets as the Associate Director –Sales Asia Pacific Region where he was instrumental in growing, planning, forecasting & managing a region that generated $100M in annual sales across the PW4000, V2500, GTF and GP7000 product lines. Most recently Rick was the SVP- Engine Programs at another commercial aviation aftermarket company where he led its engine group and was part of the leadership team that helped sell the business to a major private equity firm.

Along with Martin Curtis (President of NLA-Ireland, Ltd.), Mike Dreyer (EVP – Sales & Procurement), and Matt Dreyer (EVP-Supply Chain), Rick will be part of the newly-established Next Level Aviation Engine Group which is tasked with sourcing, evaluating, structuring and executing engine trading, disassembly and short-term leasing opportunities.

Chairman and CEO Jack Gordon stated, “The distribution of core engine material globally presents a significant growth opportunity for Next Level Aviation in the coming years. Rick is the ideal hire to help accelerate the growth of our newly-established Engine Group, and help NLA develop a reputation among airlines, leasing companies and financial owners of engine assets as a reliable and efficient counter-party for used engine transactions.”

EVP-Sales & Procurement Mike Dreyer commented, “Next Level Aviation is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and I cannot think of any better way to kick off the next decade of NLA than through the hiring of an accomplished professional of Rick Sanford’s caliber. His stellar industry reputation, 38 years of jet engine knowledge and experience across engine platforms, and global network of OEM and commercial aviation aftermarket contacts will enhance Next Level Aviation’s growing reputation as a premier provider of low-cost engine and airframe used serviceable material to airlines, leasing companies and MROs around the world as Next Level Aviation continues to build out full nose to tail support capability.”

“Next Level Aviation is a very dynamic and entrepreneurial company and I’m excited to be joining the Next Level team as they celebrate their 10th anniversary,” stated Rick Sanford, SVP-Engine Programs. “I look forward to helping NLA develop and grow their engine product line portfolio, as well as expanding their global customer base.”

Please contact Rick at richard@nextlevelaviation.net or Martin at martin@nextlevelaviation.net with any used engine opportunities.