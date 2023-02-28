MassFishHunt has a new look 

If you're using a desktop computer to access MassFishHunt, you'll see a new homepage. The updated homepage includes a streamlined login process for returning and new customers and expanded content to help you enjoy the outdoors in Massachusetts. A similar update for mobile users is coming soon.

MassFishHunt is the official licensing site of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. You can use the system to buy licenses, permits, and stamps for freshwater fishing, recreational saltwater fishing, hunting, and trapping. If you still need to purchase your 2019 license or permit, it's the perfect time—go to MassFishHunt now.