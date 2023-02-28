DMF 2019-2023 Strategic Plan Now Available 

On behalf of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) within the Department of Fish and Game (DFG) with offices in Boston, New Bedford, Gloucester, and Newburyport, we provide our Strategic Plan for 2019-2023. This plan updates and revises previous policies and strategies and continues to be “a living document that will be revised to address local, regional and national changes in governance, economy, and climate recognized as the forces driving and affecting natural resource management.”

This Strategic Plan ensures the work of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries remains focused on its mission and vision. It emphasizes marine fisheries leadership that DMF brings to the region on behalf of the Commonwealth. It stresses the protection of the marine environment and habitats; preservation and enhancement of commercial and recreational fishing opportunities; improving the science on which marine fisheries policy and management decisions are based; and confronting new challenges and requirements for our increased involvement with early 21st century state and federal initiatives, such as promotion and expansion of marine aquaculture and responsible offshore energy development.