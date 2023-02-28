DemandLab Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

The accomplishment demonstrates the agency’s commitment to compliance and data security, ensuring the highest level of data privacy and security processes

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enterprise B2B digital marketing agency and marketing-led customer experience innovator DemandLab today announced it has completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. Successful achievement of this certification verifies DemandLab’s focus on compliance and data security, ensuring the effectiveness of the agency’s internal security processes.



SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); a SOC 2 examination is a report on controls at an organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Only an external auditor may award the certification: In this case, I.S. Partners, LLC served as the auditor.

“Information security is top of mind for every organization, and we have always taken steps to ensure our clients feel assured when working with us,” said Rhoan Morgan, DemandLab Co-founder and CEO. “The completion of the SOC 2 certification furthers our goal to demonstrate our commitment to security and provide our clients with confidence that DemandLab manages customer data to the highest standards of privacy and compliance.”

As defined by the AICPA, SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the requirements of a wide range of users that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at an organization relevant to the security, availability, and integrity of the systems the organization uses to process user data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. The SOC 2 Type 1 report establishes DemandLab's compliance for its existing consulting and execution services as well as the development of upcoming digital products to be announced later in Q1 2023.

“Through obtaining the SOC 2 certification, DemandLab continues to lead in the marketing consultancy space by demonstrating to our customers how seriously we take security and IT best practices as a core value in our delivery to customers and their needs,” said Eric Hollebone, DemandLab COO.

About DemandLab

We create marketing-led customer experiences for global B2B enterprises. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and reporting, we build marketing engines that support revenue growth, business insights, and customer engagement. By orchestrating and optimizing your most valuable marketing assets, we empower marketing leaders to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer, redefine the lifecycle, and transform your organization's revenue potential. Learn more about our award-winning consultancy at DemandLab.com .